A longtime Toronto restaurant is shutting down — and a major steak house group might be taking over

The Miller Tavern is preparing to close its Bay Street location following the sale of the restaurant’s assets, marking the end of a long run at one of downtown Toronto’s most familiar dining addresses. Fans of the downtown spot have until March 30 to drop in for a final round of drinks or a farewell meal before operations wrap up.

But according to a source, the space won’t stay dark for long. The team behind The Butcher Chef has reportedly acquired the property and is planning a full renovation, with a new steak house concept aimed at delivering a more approachable price point.

Currently located at 8 Harbour Street, The Butcher Chef is an intimate boutique steak house co-owned by Michael Dabic and executive chef Derek Von Raesfeld. The restaurant has built a reputation for premium globally sourced and local cuts —including A5 Wagyu —served through a meticulous multi-course tasting format, paired with an extensive wine list and highly detailed service.

The reported Bay Street project signals a shift in scale and accessibility: still steak-forward, but designed for a broader downtown crowd.

The Miller Tavern’s Financial District outpost delivered an elevated tavern atmosphere thanks to elevated dishes, including seafood towers, premium steaks and an extensive cocktail program. For years, it functioned as the go-to spot for corporate lunches and after-work rituals — until hybrid work and changing foot traffic began reshaping the area’s dining patterns.

While the Bay Street chapter is ending, The Miller’s roots stretch back to 1857. The original Hogg’s Hollow location at 3885 Yonge Street was built by William and James Hogg as the York Mills Hotel. Over time, the space evolved from a local inn to a Prohibition-era gambling den, later becoming the Jolly Miller Hotel. A major 2004 renovation transformed the historic Georgian Revival property — complete with red brick, corbelled chimneys and steep gables— into the modern Miller Tavern known today, blending heritage architecture with modern touches like a raw bar and art-driven interiors.

For now, diners have a few final weeks to drop in, order a last seafood tower and say goodbye. If the reports are right, the next version of the space will swap the tavern feel for a more casual, approachable steakhouse.