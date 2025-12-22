A popular Toronto restaurant closed, and in two months, something entirely new took its place

Byblos Uptown quietly closed its doors on Oct. 20, and just a few months later, the space at 2537 Yonge St. has been reborn as Melani. After seven years serving Mediterranean and Middle Eastern fare, the restaurant has been reimagined as a Greek-inspired spot, combining traditional culinary methods with a modern twist and Instagram-worthy presentation.

Expect fresh herbs, premium olive oils, sun-ripened vegetables and specially sourced seafood, all elevating classic Greek favourites.

The menu opens with mezze built for the table. There’s hummus, fava with yellow split peas and capers, taramosalata and fire-roasted eggplant with caramelized onions, all available individually or as a three-dip sampler with pita. Starters stay close to tradition: marinated olives, housemade pickles, lentil soup with grilled peasant bread and baked gigantes plaki in tomato and rosemary. Stuffed grape leaves come filled with rice, herbs and pine nuts.

The grill anchors the mains. Souvlaki skewers come as chicken breast, veal tenderloin or kofta, served with fries, pita and tzatziki. Larger plates include whole grilled fish — branzino, red snapper or sea bream — grilled tiger shrimp, lemon half chicken with feta sauce, braised lamb shank and a 14-ounce ribeye with fingerling potatoes. Lamb chops are paired with tzatziki and eggplant tabbouleh.

The transformation extends beyond the menu. Where Byblos Uptown leaned boho chic, Melani features a modern interior with natural textures, greenery, coastal accents, hand-painted plates and artisan vases. Live DJs will keep the energy up every weekend night, recreating the vibrant Aegean atmosphere of the Greek islands.

“We want Melani to capture the soul of Greek dining — rich in culture, full of connection and alive with energy,” says Melani co-owner Charles Khabouth, CEO of Ink Entertainment. “From the dishes and wines to the space itself, every element is designed to be simple, elegant and fun, creating a dining experience that is effortless, vibrant and memorable.”

The name Melani, which means “ink” in Greek, marks the latest transformation for Khabouth’s restaurant group, following recent rebrands like Margo to Primadonna and Pink Sky to Vinny.