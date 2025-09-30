A Dubai-style supper club will bring Mediter-Asian food and pyrotechnics to The Well

The Well is getting a new after-dark destination this fall. Noyaa, a 7,000-square-foot Mediter-Asian restaurant from Dubai’s Tribes Hospitality Investment Group, opens on the terrace level just off King Street West. It’s the group’s first Canadian spot.

The 160-seat venue combines dining, a bar, a lounge and an outdoor terrace with a party vibe. International DJs, live performances and pyrotechnics will run alongside multi-course meals and crafted cocktails.

Chef Ciprian Gabriel Porumbacean, with a background spanning Romanian heritage, UAE fine dining and Japanese culinary training, leads the kitchen.

Menu highlights include A5 wagyu pillow with truffle béchamel, squid-ink gnocchi with king crab and shiso sauce, bluefin nori tacos and truffle lobster with Kaluga caviar. There’s also a sushi and sashimi tower, Ishiyaki AA5 Japanese striploin cooked tableside, dim sum, tartars, ceviche and robata-grilled dishes. Cocktails mix seasonal ingredients, global spirits and zero-proof options.

The space is layered and textured, with ribbed wood paneling, timber beams, carved stone details and accents in terracotta, maroon, emerald and brass. Seating spreads across a 40-seat bar and lounge, 90-seat main dining room, 10-seat omakase bar and a 20-seat outdoor terrace that opens fully in summer.

Weekly programming includes Sunday Amazonico Jungle Brunch and themed nights like Night in Mykonos, Mediterranean Nights and Tokyo Nights.

Noyaa opens late fall at 437 Wellington St. W. Reservations are available via the online waitlist.