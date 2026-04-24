9 of the best new restaurants to check out in Toronto this week

Looking for the best new restaurants in Toronto this week? The city’s dining scene keeps growing, and this week there are nine spots worth checking out. From a Japanese hambāgu steakhouse concept downtown to a hidden alley bagel shop drawing weekend lines, there are plenty of reasons to eat your way across the city. Here are the best new restaurants to check out right now.

1. Boru

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Boru is Toronto’s first restaurant dedicated to Japanese hamburger steak (hambāgu), which is a cult-favourite dish in Japan! And this isn’t your traditional dining service. You’ll be seated around a circular counter at an open chef’s table. In the middle, cooks grill fresh-ground beef patties over open flames, serving them one at a time so each bite arrives at peak temperature. The space just soft-opened, so expect limited hours for now (Tues – Sun, 5:00 – 9:00 pm), but it’s the perfect spot if you’re looking for a non-traditional dining experience! 495 Adelaide Street W.

2. El Cazo

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This Queen East newcomer serves up delicious fast-casual Mexican food that’s all about toppings and textures. The standout is the chorizo Mexicano burrito, packed with guacamole, chipotle mayo, queso Cotija, salsa fresca and crispy chicharrón for a bit of crunch! Taco-wise, you can mix and match, but the pork belly al pastor (with grilled pineapple and crema) and baja shrimp taco (with roasted garlic mayo and pickled kohlrabi) are already customer faves (Bonus: until April 30, each guest receives a complimentary taco!). Head over with a large group and dive into the nachos loaded with queso, salsa ranchera and guac or the Mexican street corn dusted in chilli and queso añejo. For dessert, try the four-piece churros or cinnamon-covered Mexican donut with cajeta sauce.780 Queen St E.

3. Arthur’s Snackette

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Arthur’s Snackette is tucked away in a back alley on St Clair Ave W, but don’t let its location fool you. The space is generating some serious buzz for its delicious Montreal-inspired sourdough bagels! The menu is simple but perfect for satisfying your carb cravings: go for the sunrise bagel, layered with egg salad, heirloom tomato, and cowboy pepper drizzle, or the garden bagel with cream cheese, cucumbers, pickled Vidalias, and herbs. Keep it classic with a bagel lathered in Tony’s cultured butter and Carla’s homemade jam, or go for something more luxurious, like the smoked salmon bagel with capers, dill and lemon EVOO. And there’s dessert, too. Try the signature sprinkle cookie with cream cheese frosting. 684 St Clair Ave W (in back alley).

4. ONDAK Korean Fried Chicken

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ONDAK is new to the Junction, and serves the crispiest, sauciest and most indulgent Korean fried chicken! Skip the basics and go straight for the red-and-white boneless chicken, which layers sweet-and-spicy gochujang glaze with a creamy white drizzle for a best-of-both-worlds hit. If you want something classic, the soy garlic chicken delivers a sort of sticky, deeply savoury finish, while the golden cheeseling piles on sweet-and-salty cheese powder for a full-on comfort dish. Round out your meal with kimchi fries topped with sautéed kimchi or the chewy hotteok honey pancakes for dessert. Finish with an exotic Melona-infused soju cocktail. 2800 Dundas St W.

5. Mista Boiga

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Mista Boiga has officially opened in one of Toronto’s coolest neighbourhoods, taking over the former Big Trouble pizza space. Instead of pizza, the new restaurant is all about the team’s long-running burger identity. And this shift hasn’t come out of nowhere. Even before the pizza shop closed, burgers had already become a significant part of Big Trouble’s menu, with options ranging from the OG smash burger to the Kwispy Wanch Burger, made with quality beef from The Butcher’s Son, and layered with American cheese, crispy onion, ranch sauce, jalapeño and pickled red onions on a potato roll. Diners will likely expect similar crispy-edged smash patties at Mista Boiga! 191 Geary Ave.

6. Som Tum Jinda

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Som Tum Jinda’s new Kensington outpost just soft-opened, but is already serving up the most flavourful Isan plates! The menu is very traditional, with dishes like the tom yum seafood hot pot loaded with shrimp, mussels and squid, or the larb ped, a minced duck dish with herbs and crispy rice noodles. If you’re into sharing, the salt-grilled sea bass served with herbs and rice noodles is a must, while the massaman duck confit curry balances richness with tamarind tang. 356 College St.

7. La Petite Colline & Chu Loo

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Chu Loo is a sister spot to Shan Shan, and is somewhat of a mash-up between a Taiwanese-style bakery, comfort food restaurant and café. On the savoury side, try the Taiwanese beef noodle soup with pickled vegetables and beef tallow, followed by the braised minced pork rice topped with an egg, sausage and tofu if you’re really hungry. For snacks, the popcorn chicken with garlic and basil or crispy red-braised pork belly will hit the spot. Finish your meal with something sweet, like yuzu Basque cheesecake or a soft maritozzo bun filled with fresh cream. Wash it all down with The Summer Orchard cocktail, crafted with 100% white peach and guava purees, white rum, soda water and a touch of red guava syrup. 2181 McNicoll Avenue, Unit 1, Scarborough.

8. Lamoon Thai Kitchen & Coffee

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Lamoon’s new east-end location blends Thai comfort food with café-style drinks! The menu covers a ton, but start with the pad kee mao with holy basil and green peppercorns, the rich boat noodle soup, and the crispy pork belly stir-fried with chilli and garlic. For a fun fusion twist, try the sticky piggy burger on sticky rice buns with Thai jaew sauce. Pair your meal with a dirty Thai tea (Thai tea with espresso) or a pandan latte. 730 Queen St E.

9. Hakka + Co

If you’re craving wok-tossed Indo-Chinese comfort food, head to Church and Wellesley. Hakka + Co only opened in February and is already making an impression for classics like momos, noodles, fried rice and saucy wok mains! Start with the House Special Steamed Momos, available with veg, paneer or chicken, then add the Honey Chilli Potatoes for something crispy, sweet and spicy. For mains, the Desi Hakka & Co. Chow Mein is one of the menu’s standout signatures: think smoky, saucy noodles tossed with cabbage, onions, capsicum and green chillies in a spicy desi soy masala. Pair that with either the Burnt Garlic Noodles if you want something more aromatic and garlicky, or the Creamy Garlic Butter Noodles if you’re after a richer comfort-food pick. Oh, and if you like some serious heat, there’s even a wok main called Demonic – Hot as Hell! 555 Church St.