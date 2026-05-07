The restaurant scene in Toronto is in one of those too many good options, not enough nights phases. This week’s new openings stretch across the city, from intimate cocktail bars in the east end to small tasting menus in North York, plus late-night fried chicken, Greek comfort food, Persian plates and Portuguese home cooking that already feels like it’s been around forever.

Here are 9 of the best new restaurants to check out in Toronto this week.

1. Koutouki GiaMas

Koutouki GiaMas is a new Greek addition to Greektown on the Danforth, its name loosely translating to “our little tavern — cheers,” a fitting nod to the kind of place it wants to be: communal and unpretentious. The menu sticks to familiar Greek ground but with a focus on freshness and consistency — grilled octopus, salmon, stuffed bifteki and a lineup of house dips like melitzanosalata, rosiki and olive spread that regulars say set it apart from the usual strip offerings. 424 Danforth Ave.

2. La Vitrine Bar & Kitchen

La Vitrine Bar & Kitchen is a small cocktail bar and kitchen in the Beaches, just steps from Kew Gardens. The 30-seat space is built around a simple idea: thoughtful drinks, small plates, and a room that feels considered without being formal. The bar serves curated cocktails alongside a seasonal snack menu with Mediterranean influences. Weekends bring a slower breakfast service (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), featuring Turkish-inspired dishes, tea, and botanical notes that match the space’s relaxed pace. In the evenings, it shifts into a more energetic cocktail spot focused on detail-driven drinks and late-night atmosphere. 2014 Queen Street E.

3. ONZE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐎𝐍𝐙𝐄 (@restaurantonze)

ONZE is one of Toronto’s most talked-about new openings this spring, replacing the Michelin-recommended LSL with an evolved 11-seat tasting experience blending French and Japanese cuisine. Backed by acclaimed chefs Masaki Saito and Christian Le Squer, the restaurant’s menu leans into refined cultural fusion with dishes like Foie Gras Wagashi — a reimagined Japanese confection using French foie gras. The team has also acquired an Ontario farm to grow produce for the restaurant, deepening its hyper-seasonal, farm-to-table philosophy. 2066 Avenue Rd., North York

4. DownLow Chicken

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DownLow Chicken (@dlchicken)

DownLow Chicken, the Vancouver-born fried chicken concept from founders Doug and Lindsey, has officially opened its Toronto location. What started as a late-night special at Merchant’s Workshop quickly became a cult favourite, eventually growing into its own standalone brand known for its crispy, spicy, and indulgent fried chicken sandwiches. The Toronto outpost continues the brand’s commitment to hormone-free, GMO-free, Halal-certified chicken, now sourced in part through Ontario partner Giannone Poultry, alongside BC’s Rossdown Farms. The menu centres around signature sandwiches like the OG Nashville-dusted chicken with slaw and pickles, the Jerk with jerk mayo and tomato, and rotating specials such as the Rosemary Chili Honey sando topped with apple slaw and manchego. 538 Manning Ave.

5. The Borrowed Donkey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @theborroweddonkey

Elijah’s Automatic Flame Broiled, founded by Shant Mardirosian, is evolving beyond its burger roots with the addition of The Borrowed Donkey, a Sonoran-inspired Mexican concept inside the same Queensway space. The menu leans into traditional techniques and a strict seed oil–free approach, with made-to-order lard tortillas and flame-grilled meats. Standouts include a chicken chimichanga with mango sauce, a smoky steak burrito, house-made queso, and fresh salsas, plus playful house drinks and doughnuts for dessert. 821 The Queensway

6. Denj

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denj restaurant (@denj.restaurantbar)

Denj is bringing a quieter, more minimalist approach to Persian dining in North York. Tucked away in Willowdale, the cozy bistro swaps over-the-top decor for an intimate atmosphere and a tightly curated menu of Persian classics. Highlights include crispy eggplant balls with kashk, pomegranate-walnut marinated olives, and the standout Denj Kebab — pan-seared patties from northwestern Iran served over soft flatbread soaked in rich tomato sauce. The cocktail program, dubbed “The Art of Alchemy,” blends house-made botanical elixirs with local spirits for drinks inspired by Persian spice markets. 4852 Yonge St., North York.

7. Elvira’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elviras (@elviras.to)

Elvira’s is a small Portuguese-run spot on Queen East led by chef Luis Lima and co-founder Carolina Lima. Luis comes from a kitchen background rooted in Portuguese cooking, focusing on familiar, home-style dishes from northern Portugal. Carolina brings a hospitality-first approach shaped by years working in social services in Portugal before moving into restaurants in Canada. The food reflects that mix of backgrounds: straightforward Portuguese comfort dishes like francesinha, roast chicken, prego no pão, and cod with cream sauce, served in a casual counter-style space. 639 Queen St. E.

9. Tre Vietnamese Kitchen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TRE – Viet Heritage Kitchen & Bar (@tre.restaurant)

Tre isn’t your average weeknight pho stop. The restaurant has only been open for a few weeks and is already the place to go for food inspired by authentic Vietnamese cuisine, served in a room lined with thousands of natural bamboo stalks. Start light with the grilled shrimp mango salad, where tart green mango cuts through smoky char, or go richer with the fish sauce-glazed chicken wings. Great beginning, but the house pho is the main event: the Special Tre’s Pho comes loaded with rare and well-done beef flank, beef balls and a deeply developed 24-hour broth, while the Pho Tre Special has some serious umami flavour. For dessert, the durian sponge cake is a standout, especially when paired with a bright honey kumquat tea. 31 Elm St, 2nd floor.