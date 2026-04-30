8 Toronto restaurants where you might actually run into a Raptor

It’s officially that time of year! The Raptors are back in the playoffs, and the energy in Toronto is absolutely electric. Whether you’re heading to Jurassic Park or just catching the game at a bar, you can feel everyone rallying behind the team.

Looking to eat like an NBA player — or at least sit a few tables away from one? Start with these amazing Toronto restaurants.

1. Silent H

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This is currently the “it” spot for the roster. It’s a gorgeous Mexican restaurant that has basically become the team’s unofficial clubhouse. Scottie Barnes is a regular, and even global legends like LeBron James and Steph Curry make a point to stop here when they’re in town. If you’re looking for a vibe and a potential sighting of Brandon Ingram or Scottie, this is your best bet for a night out.

2. Cactus Club Cafe

A long-standing team favourite. Along with being chic, it’s right in the heart of the action. Scottie Barnes actually named this as one of his top three favourite places to dine in the city. It’s the perfect spot for a girls’ night where you just happen to be keeping an eye on the front door.

3. Harbour 60

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When the guys want to celebrate a big win or go all out, they head here. It’s a swanky, iconic steak house right by the water. Scottie has shared his dinner dates here on IG more than once and it’s the ultimate destination for a high-end “NBA” night out.

4. Osmow’s

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Okay, we have to mention the classics. Mississauga king RJ Barrett famously declared this his very first stop whenever he returns home. He’s even been seen bringing teammate Immanuel Quickley here to introduce him to the legendary chicken and rice with extra garlic sauce. Truly a rite of passage.

5. Pai

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If you want something a bit more low-key but incredibly delicious, Gradey Dick was recently spotted exploring the menu here. It’s one of the best Thai spots in the city, and clearly, the new generation of Raptors has great taste in local staples.

6. The Real Jerk

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This is a total Toronto institution. Scottie Barnes was spotted here early in his Raptors career with Dalano Banton. It’s the real deal for authentic Caribbean food, and clearly, the guys know where to find the best jerk chicken in the East End.

7. The Wheat Sheaf

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For a bit of a throwback, this historic sports bar used to be the go-to for Amir Johnson. Apparently he was a regular back in the day — sometimes he’d just send a friend to grab his wings to go, but other times he’d literally belly up to the bar and eat with the regulars.

8. Mademoiselle

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If you spend any time in the King West late-night scene, you might spot a few players from the Toronto Raptors. Former Raptor Dalano Banton has been known to pop up in the area and frequent spots like Mademoiselle.