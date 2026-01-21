8 Persian restaurants every toronto foodie should try

Toronto has one of the largest Persian diasporas in the world, which means you can find traditional Persian cooking all over the city. Indulge in everything from sizzling charcoal-grilled skewers to fragrant saffron rice flecked with dill, as well as slow-braised stews that taste like someone’s auntie simmered them all afternoon! Here are eight Persian restaurants worth checking out, along with exactly what to order when you go.

1. Shamshiri

Head to Shamshiri for a taste of classic Iranian comfort food (the kind you’d find at a family table in Iran). Start with signature eats like the Vaziri ground beef kebab paired with either chicken breast or chicken leg, then add something slow-cooked to the table, like baghali polo and mahicheh (dill-and-fava rice with lamb shank) or the braised lamb neck with fava bean rice. Vegetarians should go straight for the mirza ghasemi dip! Multiple locations, including 646 Yonge St | 280 Sheppard Ave E.

2. Naan Kabob

Naan Kabob is a modern Afghan kitchen and a go-to spot to eat, chat and unwind. Go with friends and order a shareable platter, like the Kabob Lover (with mantu and a mix of skewers) or the NK Mix Platter. If you’re ordering à la carte, try the Waziri Classic (chicken and shami kabob), Sultani Kabob (beef tikka and shami) or Chopan Kabob (lamb chops). For dessert, indulge in saffron pistachio ice cream, firni (cardamom pudding) or baklava. Multiple locations, including 691 Yonge St | 240 Queen St W | 62 Laird Drive.

3. Herby Restaurant

Nestled in the Danforth area, Herby is the go-to for authentic and delicious Iranian cuisine. Expect a menu filled with high-quality ingredients and classics like loobia polo (green bean mixed rice), zereshk polo with chicken (barberry rice with chicken in a tomato-based sauce) and baghala polo and lamb shank (perfect for a celebratory dinner). For a lighter start, try staples like kashk-e bademjan, dolma or ash-e reshteh. They also offer gazmakh (tahdig) if you want that crispy-bottom-rice dish! 397 Danforth Ave.

4. Kababi

Kababi is a good pick when you want a full Persian spread, from salads to skewers, stews and weekend specials. Start with zeytoon parvardeh (olives marinated with walnuts and pomegranate sauce) or kashk-e bademjan, then move on to something grilled: kabab torsh (veal tenderloin marinated in pomegranate sauce and walnuts), chenjeh or sultani if you want two textures on one plate. If you’re more of a stew person, indulge in ghormeh sabzi and gheymeh bademjan, or go for tahdig topped with either one for maximum crunch-to-sauce ratio. 341 Danforth Ave.

5. Deedar

This Thornhill restaurant is about a 30-minute drive from the downtown core, but well worth the trip. The restaurant describes itself as a place where “everything aligns,” inviting guests to step back from the day-to-day and come together. So, go for a date night or with a big group and dig into a classic Persian menu filled with kababs, stews, seafood and shareables. The shishlik (grilled lamb rack served with rice and oven-baked seasonal vegetables) is a standout special-occasion plate! Pair it with appetizers like mirza ghasemi, kashk-e bademjan or zeytoon parvardeh, then round things out with grilled staples like koobideh and kabob torsh (marinated with pomegranate and walnuts, of course).1450 Clark Ave W, 26 A, Thornhill.

6. Pomegranate

Pomegranate is all about Persian comfort classics, especially khoresh (stews). Indulge in signature dishes like the Mosama Bademjoon stew topped with pickled grapes, fesenjaan (walnut-and-pomegranate reduction stew), kashk-e bademjan (eggplant with whey and garlic) and dolmeh (stuffed vine leaves). If you’re really hungry, opt for baghali polo with braised lamb shank, or fill your plate up with delicious rice options like adas polo or morasa polo. 420 College St.

7. Afraa

Afraa is a go-to for traditional Persian plates, especially slow-cooked classics! Try staples like mahicheh royal (lamb shank with saffron rice), ghormeh sabzi, and gheimeh bademjan, then add grill faves like koobideh and vaziri (koobideh paired with a chicken skewer). It’s about a 30-minute drive from downtown Toronto. 180 Steeles Ave W, Unit 19, Vaughan

8. Mirage

Mirage is a culinary haven where you can sample the most delicious Lebanese, Turkish and Persian flavours in one setting! Try the koobideh kebab (two skewers with saffron basmati rice and grilled tomato) or the signature Lamb Shank, slow-cooked to perfection and complemented with a rich blend of Mediterranean spices. For seafood fans, you can’t go wrong with the grilled whole fish, finished with garlic, herbs, walnuts and pomegranate sauce. Round out your meal with hummus mezze, special babaganoush or fattoush salad, then close with coconut cake served with saffron ice cream! 1620 Bayview Ave.