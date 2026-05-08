70 chefs pick Toronto’s 70 best restaurants

Every chef has their spots — the restaurant they quietly recommend to friends or the dining room they save for a big night out. We spoke with 70 of Toronto’s top chefs about the restaurants they genuinely love, from special-occasion splurges to under-$100 neighbourhood favourites perfect for a random Tuesday night.

These are the restaurants Toronto chefs keep coming back to.

ITALIAN

Pasta that won’t cost ya: OCCHIOLINO

“Think delicious shareable appetizers, some of the best pasta in the city and soft serve ice cream to finish.” Chef Roderick Tomiczek, Canoe

OUR TAKE: When the team behind two of the city’s most mourned favourites — Bacchanal and Campagnolo — takes over a mechanic’s garage, the result is bound to be sharp. Occhiolino (“wink”) is a collaboration between Luke Donato — once Drake’s personal chef — and Nick Manzone of the elite wholesale brand Pastificio Double Zero. They’ve stripped the space back to its bones — less flour and eggs, more wood, steel and concrete. The result is a light-filled concrete piazza that feels like a deliberate gallery, while the soul of the place remains unmistakably unpretentious “cucina povera.” Manzone’s pasta is the star split between “fatto a mano” (handmade) and “al bronzo” (extruded) varieties. A must-try is the zucca fritti paired with an Amaretto Sour — a sweet, and salty combo that perfectly anchors the restaurant’s balance of city edge meets Italian warmth. 499 Bathurst St.

THE TEA: The restaurant is basically a front for a factory. Partner Nick Manzone runs Pastificio Double Zero here, supplying fresh, handmade pasta to many of Toronto’s top-rated Italian dining rooms daily.

Like a first-class trip to Italy: PASTA PRIVATO

“This intimate dining room is a true hidden gem. Thoughtful and intentional menu, delicious pasta and wine pairings.” Chef Craig Wong, Patois

OUR TAKE: The latest, most personal project from the powerhouse team behind Notte Ristorante and the Berczy Tavern is a radical departure from the high-volume buzz of Toronto’s typical hot spots. With only 30 seats, Pasta Privato acts more like a chef’s private workshop than a traditional dining room. Walls lined with chef Michael Angeloni’s process notebooks and a 40-year-old recipe card from his grandmother set a stage rooted in storytelling. This intimate scale allows Angeloni to “scratch a creative itch,” focusing on artisanal, technically driven pastas that are impossible to execute at scale. The current menu, Un Omaggio (“an homage” in English), is a deep dive into the global influences that shaped him. You’ll find the spizzulus — a pan-braided noodle inspired by Mexico City and finished with Hokkaido uni —and an Ibérico pork and rabbit agnolotti enriched with Quebec foie gras. It’s easily the most exciting pasta program in the city right now. 9 Church St.

THE TEA: True to its “Privato” (“private”) name, there’s no street entrance. You must enter through Notte Ristorante and slip past a heavy red velvet curtain at the back into a dimly lit, entirely separate dining space.

STEAK HOUSE

The premier cut: Sammarco

“Flawless from start to finish — an impeccably designed room, polished service and perfectly executed dishes.” Chef Tomer Markovitz, Romi’s

OUR TAKE: Rob Rossi and David Minicucci have officially landed downtown, bringing the same sharp, obsessive quality that made Osteria Giulia a titan. Sammarco skips the predictable Bay Street steak house vibe for something far more interesting: a high-performance Italian operation. The room is a massive mood, with custom leather seats that take cues from vintage Alfa Romeos and an amber glass entrance that makes the Front Street noise disappear. The space is effectively a gallery, filled with a massive collection of Canadian art and hand-poured floors meant to look like an aerial map of an Italian village. Although the prime beef (dry-aged 60 days on site) is the big draw, the fettuccine alla scrofa is impeccable. It’s a 100-egg dough pasta tossed at your table with 24-month-aged Parmigiano —a dish so rich it holds its own against a prime rib-eye. Sammarco is a restaurant rooted in storytelling that just so happens to serve a world-class steak. 4 Front St. E.

THE TEA: Michael Carlevale, a legend of Toronto’s dining scene in the ’80s and ‘90s, previously ran a restaurant in this very building. The owners kept his name on the room as a nod to the space’s history and its original soul.

No beef with the bill: Côte de Bœuf

“I love old school French bistro cooking, and there aren’t many places doing it like this anymore.” Chef Carolyn Reid, Scaramouche

OUR TAKE: Stepping into Côte de Bœuf is an immediate escape from the Toronto grey. Part butcher shop, part pint-sized bistro, this Ossington staple ignores the trend cycle for something far more durable: a zinc bar, a tiled ceiling and the heavy scent of dry-aging beef. Chef Teo Paul, an alum of Michael Stadtländer’s Eigensinn Farm and the Parisian kitchen circuit, has built a space that feels like it’s been there for 50 years. The menu is a tight list of French hits that rely on high-quality sourcing rather than kitchen gymnastics. The steak frites are finished with a peppercorn sauce that’s pure silk, but the duck fat fries are the actual obsession here. They’re crisp, rich and probably the best thing you’ll eat all week. For a bigger group, the 48-ounce Côte de Bœuf is carved tableside with beef tallow butter. It’s walk-in only and usually packed, so show up early, grab a glass of Burgundy and snag a spot at the window to watch the neighbourhood go by. 130 Ossington Ave.

THE TEA: If you want to reach Côte de Bœuf, they’ve got one of the most on-brand phone numbers in the city. 416-532-BEEF (2333). A small detail, but it speaks to their commitment to being the go-to authority on all things carnivorous.

MEXICAN

Guac on the wild side: Comal Y Canela

“I’ve been going here for years; everything is made from scratch.” Chef Michael Hunter, Antler

OUR TAKE: There’s something special about a kitchen that treats food like it actually means something. At Comal Y Canela, “made from scratch” isn’t a tagline — it’s just how they do things. They grind their own nixtamal masa in-house — a labour-intensive process akin to a bakery milling its own flour — and you can taste that dedication in every hand-pressed quesadilla. Owner Yasmen De Leon has cultivated a space that feels like an extension of an abuelita’s dining room. The energy is easy and lived-in, born from a genuine commitment to the neighbourhood that saw De Leon running a food bank out of the back during the pandemic. The birria tacos are the undisputed stars here — balanced, meaty and paired with a consommé widely regarded as the city’s best. However, skipping the shrimp tacos or the complex, chocolate-noted artisanal mole would be a monumental error. Come hungry and trust the kitchen; you’re in expert hands. 1692 Jane St.

THE TEA: If a specific ingredient isn’t available from Mexico, they’ll remove the dish entirely rather than substitute it, so the menu shifts depending on what can be sourced from the home country.

The whole enchilada: Quetzal

“Their immersive open-fire dining experience makes it one of the most exciting restaurants in the city.” Chef Martine Bauer, Bar Allegro

OUR TAKE: Toronto’s only Michelin-starred Mexican restaurant is anchored by a 26-foot wood-burning hearth that commands the room. At Quetzal, every dish is transformed by flame, creating an immersive experience where the boundary between the kitchen and the guest simply vanishes. Executive chef Steven Molnar brings a deeply personal perspective to the line, inspired by the quiet strength of his mother and the culinary patience of his Hungarian grandmother. The menu is an exercise in fire-driven precision, from the delicate Hokkaido scallop ceviche with crispy leek to the rich lamb barbacoa empanadas. For the curious, house-made salsas even feature chicatana ants — a nod to pre-Hispanic traditions that honoured insects as a vital, nutrient-dense delicacy. Whether you’re devouring the black garlic mole negro or cooling off with a prickly pear cocktail, the energy here is palpable. 419 College St.

THE TEA: The ceiling is the architectural star: glass-fibre gypsum swells that resemble a bleached ribcage or drifting snow, cleverly concealing the heavy-duty air system for the 26-foot wood-fire grill below.

TASTING MENUS

A major production: 20 Victoria

“The team delivers one of the warmest, most cohesive nights out in the city. Every dollar at 20 Victoria feels well spent.” Chef Eva Chin, Yan Dining Room

OUR TAKE: The departure of a chef like Julie Hyde usually triggers a mourning period for a room as small as 20 Victoria. For years, the 20-seat Financial District spot was known for a certain quiet — simple, stripped back and closely tied to the seasons. But the transition to Rafael Covarrubias isn’t a eulogy; it’s a vivid debut. The space still has that easy, approachable cool, but the food has moved in a more global, confident direction. Covarrubias has retained the restaurant’s soul — the meticulous sourcing, the street-side white tents in summer — while layering in a new, daring vocabulary. A kampachi tartlet is sharpened by salsa macha; beef arrives alongside cassava and sweet onion. Even the scallop, paired with artichoke custard and mole verde, reads like a conversation between the restaurant’s seafood past and its more vibrant, Mexican-leaning future. It’s a rare thing in a city that’s always turning over: a second act that could possibly outshine the first. 20 Victoria St.

THE TEA: True to its name and address, the restaurant is incredibly small, with just about 20 seats. That near one-to-one ratio is intentional, allowing the chef and his team to keep a laser focus on every plate leaving the pass.

Small plates, small talk: Bar Isabel

“It’s consistently great, always delivers, and I usually go for the tasting menu when I visit. I really like it as a way to experience the kitchen at its best.” Chef Rosa Marinuzzi, 7 NUMBERS

OUR TAKE: If 20 Victoria is high-art tasting menus, Bar Isabel is its cooler Mediterranean cousin.This Grant van Gameren stalwart has spent over a decade proving that “tasting menu” doesn’t have to mean white tablecloths and miniscule portions.The design is pure Old World tavern closer to a Barcelona back alley than a Toronto storefront. Here, the experience is bespoke, built on a conversation with your server rather than a pre-printed card. The ritual is simple: name your price point (starting around $85), point out your must-trys from the chalkboard and let the kitchen take over. On the menu you’ll find Iberian essentials — hand-cut jamón Ibérico, patatas bravas and the legendary grilled octopus that arrives citrusy and chorizo-spiced. To finish, there is only one answer: the Basque cake, a dessert alone enough to justify the restaurant’s Michelin-recommended status. 797 College St.

THE TEA: That beautiful mismatched mosaic floor is made from 10,000 pounds of hand-poured encaustic tiles imported from Mexico and assembled from 20,000 hand-cut glass pieces over 200 hours.

FRENCH

A postcard from Provence: Maison T

“I frequent this husband-and-wife-run bistro with a simple, affordable menu and, most importantly, delicious food.” Chef Jackie Lin, Shoushin

OUR TAKE: Maison T is the definition of a “hidden gem.” A neighbourhood bistro that trades on decades of high-level experience rather than trend chasing. Opened in 2020, the restaurant is a partnership between chef Masayuki Tamaru, a veteran of Jamie Kennedy’s kitchens, and his wife Carolina Avaria, a former Four Seasons head concierge. Together, they’ve created a space where the service is as polished as a five-star hotel, but the vibe remains as relaxed as a Sunday dinner. Chef Tamaru’s French classics are infused with subtle Japanese hints that elevate the familiar. The Japanese fried chicken in dashi broth and the maitake mushroom tempura sit comfortably alongside a textbook French onion soup. For mains, the duck confit with sauce diable delivers crisp skin and tender, slow-cooked meat. In the summer, Maison T’s pooch-friendly patio is the place to be, but year-round, it’s the warmth of this husband-and-wife team that makes Maison T feel like home. 1071 Shaw St.

THE TEA: Chef Tamaru was once crowned “Chef of the North” by Joanne Kates, the former Streets of Toronto food critic whose word could make — or break — a reputation and careers alike.

A private jet to Paris: Scaramouche

“Great service, classic French food and a dining room view that’s hard to beat: my all-time favourite go-to spot.” Chef Anna Chen, Alma

OUR TAKE: If Toronto has a culinary “home base,” it’s Scaramouche. Tucked into a Casa Loma area apartment complex, it bypasses the flash of downtown for something far more valuable: 40 years of unflinching consistency. When you walk in, the immediate payoff is the view — a glittering, unobstructed panorama of the skyline that remains one of the city’s best-kept secrets. Although the Michelin Guide might have overlooked Scaramouche, the kitchen, led by Keith Froggett and Carolyn Reid, remains unbothered. Their focus is on “bums in seats” and impeccable French-leaning technique. The menu is a collection of sophisticated hits, from the legendary peppercorn fettuccine with Madeira cream to the pan-seared halibut with morels and fava beans. Every meal kicks off with a bread service that supports community food centres, and it should end with the coconut cream pie — a rich, airy slice that’s become a bit of a Toronto rite of passage. 1 Benvenuto Pl.

THE TEA: During one service, a woman was seated with a live duck tucked inside her coat, which she said was her pet. Known for its quiet elegance, the staff handled it so discreetly that most of the room never noticed.

$pend a little: 35 affordable gems where you can dine for under $100

1. Donna’s – 827 Lansdowne Ave., Bistro

2.Dotty’s – 1588 Dupont St., Diner

3.Côte de Boeuf – 130 Ossington Ave., Steak house/French

4. Pai – 2335 Yonge St., Thai

5. Restaurant Stop – 397 Roncesvalles Ave., European

6. Som Tum Jinda – 76 Gerrard St. E., Thai

7. Occhiolino – 499 Bathurst St., Italian

8. Beast Pizza – 96 Tecumseth St., Canadian

9. Famiglia Baldassarre – 22 Geary Ave., Italian

10. Maison T – 1071 Shaw St., French/Japanese

11. Ardo – 243 King St E., Italian

12. Bar Vendetta – 928 Dundas St. W., Wine Bar

13. Martine’s Wine Bar – 293 Palmerston Ave., Farm to table

14. Alma – 1194 Bloor St. W., Chinese

15. Botham’s – 2869 Dundas St. W., Wine bar

16. Tiny Market Co. – 938 Bathurst St., Italian

17. Corduroy Lounge – 1012 Queen St. E., British

18. The Ace – 231A Roncesvalles Ave., Diner

19. Trattoria Taverniti – 589 College St., Italian

20. The Hole in the Wall – 2867A Dundas St. W., Pub

21. La Paradis – 166 Bedford Rd., French

22. Leela Indian -1386 Gerrard St. E. Indian

23. Ramen Isshin – 609 Queen St. W., Japanese

24. Comal Y Canela – 1692B Jane St., North York, Mexican

25. Danny’s Pizza Tavern – 611 College St., Pizzeria

26. White Lily Diner 678 Queen St. E., Diner

27. Mattachioni – 1617 Dupont St, Diner

28. Tondou Ramen – 596 College St., Japanese

29. Korean Village – 628 Bloor St. W., Korean

30. Cafe Polonez – 195 Roncesvalles Ave., Polish

31. Dim Sum King – 421 Dundas St. W., 3rd Floor, Chinese

323. Oddseoul – 90 Ossington Ave., Korean

33. Maya Bay – 252 Carlton St., Thai

34. Susie’s Rise & Dine – 539 College St., Diner

25. Mi Mi Vietnamese – 686A Gerrard St. E., Vietnamese

$$$pend a lot: 35 iconic Toronto dining rooms for your next big night out

1. 20 Victoria – 20 Victoria St., Tasting menu

2. Edulis – 169 Niagara St., Farm to table

3. Quetzal – 419 College St., Mexican

4. Sammarco – 4 Front St. E., Steak house

5. Scaramouche – 1 Benvenuto Pl., French

6. Mhel – 276 Havelock St., Korean/Japanese

7. Takja BBQ House – 962 College St., Korean BBQ

8. Sushi Masaki Saito – 88 Avenue Rd., Japanese

9. Kaiseki Yu-Zen Hashimoto – 6 Sakura Way, North York, Japanese

10. Enoteca Sociale -288 Dundas St. W., Italian

11. Casa Paco – 50c Clinton St., Spanish

12. aKin – 51 Colborne St., Asian, Tasting menu

13 Actinolite – 971 Ossington Ave., Tasting menu

14. Yan’s Dining Room – 95 Dundas St. W., Tasting menu

15. Sakai Bar – 1576 Dundas St., Japanese

16. Chiado – 864 College St., Portuguese

17. The Rosebud – 98 King St. E., Wine bar

18. Alo – 163 Spadina Ave., Tasting menu

19. DaiLo – 503 College St., Asian

20. Mamakas – 80 Ossington Ave., Greek

21. Bernhardt’s – 202 Dovercourt Rd., Rotisserie and bistro

22. The Butcher Chef – 8 Harbour St., Steak house

23. Kiin – 326 Adelaide St. W., Thai

24. Richmond Station – 1 Richmond St. W., Tasting menu

25. Kappo Sato – 575 Mt Pleasant Rd., Japanese

26. La Banane – 227 Ossington Ave. French

27. Radici Project – 588 College St., Italian/Japanese

28. Joso’s – 202 Davenport Rd., Seafood

29. Chanticler – 798 Bloor St. W., French

30. MIMI Chinese – 265 Davenport Rd., Chinese

31. Barberian’s – 7 Elm St., Steak house

32. Pasta Privato – 11 Church St., Italian

33. David Rocco Bar Aperitivo – 95 Cumberland St., Italian

34. Nobu – 25 Mercer St., Japanese

35. Maison Selby – 592 Sherbourne St., French

Thank you to the following judges who participated in Toronto’s 70 Best Restaurants list

Moeen Abuzaid, Arbequina

Sergio Abrunho, Taberna Nacional

Camillo Acosta, Henry’s

Nao Akutagawa, Minami

Giovanna Alonzi, Terroni

Michael Angeloni, The Berczy Tavern

Claudio Aprile, Via Allegro Ristorante

Coulson Armstrong, Prime Seafood Palace

Romain Avril, Private chef

Ryan Baddeley, Badiali

Daniel Barna, Danny’s Pizza Tavern

Martine Bauer, Bar Allegro

Julien Bentivenga Ten

Hemant Bhagwani, Naari Thai BBQ

Jeffrey Bovis, Richmond Station

Rob Bragagnolo, Casa Paco

Aldo Camarena, Antylia

Massimo Capra, Capra’s Kitchen

Andrew Carter, The Oxley

Ricky Casip, Ricky + Olivia

Anna Chen, Alma

Eva Chin, Yan Dining Room

Evan Davis, La Banane

Emiliano Del Frate, Radici Project

Jordan Diniz, ēst Restaurant

Alexander Fields, Rhyz

Esau Garcia, Ficoa

Federico Garcia, Seahorse

Shauna Godfrey, Maven

Lina Hatem, Morellina’s

Carl Heinrich, Richmond Station

Michael Hunter, Antler Kitchen & Bar

Daisuke Izutsu, Yukashi Japanese Cuisine

Jeff Kang, Takja BBQ

Karen Kim, TONO by Akira Back

Felipe Kwan, Casa Morales

Tara Lee, Eastbound Brewing

Takayoshi Li, Alder

Jackie Lin, Shoushin

Remo Lobo, Bindi’s Burgers

Lorenzo Loseto, George

Rosa Marinuzzi, 7 Numbers

Tomer Markovitz, Romi’s

Danny McCallum, Jacobs & Co

Eric McDonald, Jamil’s Chaat House

Ashley McKay, Antylia

Taylor McMeekin, Cluny Bistro

Mike Medeiros, Lyla

Andrea Nicholson, Butchie’s

Basilio Pesce, Porzia’s

Jonathan Poon, Taberna LX

Ciprian Gabriel Porumbacean, Noyaa

Afrim Pristine, The Cheese Boutique

Carolyn Reid, Scaramouche

Jon Rennie, Odd Duck Wine & Provisions­

Kyle Rindinella, Enoteca Sociale

Gianluca Ruggieri, Private chef

Masaki Saito, Sushi Masaki Saito

Olivia Simpson, Ricky + Olivia

Mona Sleiman, Quench Catering

Martina Soos, The Rabbit Hole

Roderick Tomiczek, Canoe

Lauren Toyota, Hot for Food

Thanos Trippi, Mamakas

Kane Van Ee, Auberge du Pommier

Cory Vitiello, The Frederick

Taylor Walls, The Carbon Bar

Jonathan Williams, Park Hyatt

Craig Wong, Patois

Ronnie Xu, Favorites Thai

Seb Yacoubian, Taline