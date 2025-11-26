7 Toronto restaurants just made this prestigious list of top 1000 in the world

Every year, La Liste releases its ranking of the world’s 1,000 best restaurants, a global scoreboard built from guidebooks, critic roundups and millions of online reviews processed through a rigorous scoring system. For 2025, seven Toronto restaurants made the cut, the same number as last year — but with some notable changes in the line-up and scores.

Toronto’s seven restaurants on La Liste 2025, scored out of 100, are led by Alo (95) from Patrick Kriss, with Edulis close behind at 94. 20 Victoria (81.5) and Quetzal (76) are new additions, while Don Alfonso 1890 slipped slightly to 78.5. Sushi Masaki Saito, which lost a Michelin star earlier this year and Osteria Giulia, under Rob Rossi, both scored 76.

Two Toronto favourites from last year’s La Liste did not make the cut in 2025: Canoe and Scaramouche.

Nine restaurants earned a near-perfect 99.5 out of 100 in this year’s rankings — essentially the Michelin equivalent of a perfect score. Among them are Cheval Blanc by Peter Knogl – Grand Hôtel Les Trois Rois in Basel, Switzerland; Guy Savoy in Paris, France; Le Bernardin in New York, U.S.A.; and Lung King Heen in Hong Kong, China.

In total, 20 Canadian restaurants made La Liste 2025. Outside Toronto, Ontario added Pearl Morissette in Lincoln and Langdon Hall Dining Room & Terrace in Cambridge Vancouver had a strong showing with AnnaLena, Published on Main, Hawksworth, St. Lawrence, Kissa Tanto and L’Abattoir, while Quebec contributed Mon Lapin and Toqué! in Montréal, Tanière3 in Québec City and Le Hatley in North Hatley. The Rockies were represented by Eden – The Rimrock Resort in Banff.

Here’s the full list of Toronto winners:

Alo — 95 (down from 95.5 in 2024)

Edulis — 94 (down from 95.5)

20 Victoria — 81.5 (new entry)

Don Alfonso 1890 — 78.5 (down slightly from 81)

Sushi Masaki Saito — 76 (down from 77.5)

Osteria Giulia — 76 (down from 77)

Quetzal — 76 (new entry)

For the full list of restaurants that made La Liste, click here.