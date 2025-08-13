6 Toronto restaurants so good they only serve one thing

Some Toronto restaurants don’t bother with 10-page menus; they pick one thing and perfect it. From flaky, cream-topped scones to yolk-dripping egg sandwiches and Paris-worthy steak frites, these are the city’s top spots for one masterful dish.

Not your nan’s scones

Who says scones are just for the Brits? At Hiya Scones and Coffee — tucked inside a former barber-

shop, no less — they’re getting a full-on glow up. Flavours rotate regularly and range from sweet (butter caramel, raspberry chocolate) to savoury (chive, bacon & cheese), all served with mascarpone

cream or whipped butter. 1389 Dundas St. W.

Steak, fries, repeat

Steak frites in Toronto is a tale as old as thyme. Other spots serve it with old school charm and plenty of Bordeaux to match, but J’s SteakFrites keeps things tight: a short, focused menu built around one star — steak, fries and signature sauce. Très bien, indeed. 577 College St.

Yolked up

It’s eggs, but elevated. At Koreatown hot spot Egg Club, soft scrambled eggs are stacked on fluffy Japanese milk bread, then loaded with things like bacon, lobster, guac — even corn and cream cheese. No overthinking required, just yolky goodness done a dozen ways. Multiple locations.

Special delivery

Forget your standard brunch waffles — at Postman Waffles, it’s all about the Belgian Liège variety: soft, chewy and studded with pearl sugar that caramelizes as they cook. The flavours rotate weekly, with twists like ube, Earl Grey and strawberry cream, plus a handful of savoury waffle sandwiches. Boxes of 3, 6 or 12 are available, but good luck stopping at just one. 452 Front St. W.

Holy macaroni

From a tiny shack on Ossington, Bobbie Sue’s has been serving up nothing but mac and cheese since 2015. The menu ranges from the purist’s classic béchamel-and-cheddar to pulled pork, buffalo chicken, even a hot dog–adorned “Camp Mac.” There’s a vegan cashew-cream version too, but whichever route you go, it’s baked, bubbling and impossible to eat neatly. 162 Ossington Ave, Unit 3

Gravy train

From a tiny stall at Market 707, Nom Nom Nom Poutine serves nothing but Québec’s most famous comfort food. The classic comes with golden fries, veggie gravy and yummy cheese curds, but you can go big with triple cheese, Montreal smoked meat, pulled pork or even jerk chicken. 707 Dundas St W.