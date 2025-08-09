5 must-visit Toronto patios with stunning waterfront views

There’s something about a summer patio by the water that makes you think you’ve slipped out of Toronto and into some sun-soaked fantasy. And while summer in Toronto is pretty special, these waterfront spots will have you daydreaming that you’re oceans away.

Joe Bird

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOE BIRD (@joebirdto)

If fried chicken had a cathedral, it would be Joe Bird. Sitting pretty on Toronto’s waterfront, this place is a full-on pilgrimage site for anyone who loves chicken, stunning views and a cold beer in hand. The menu’s a world tour — Gochujang-glazed Korean fried chicken, bao buns, birria tacos, smoky BBQ pulled pork, all served with delicious sides like jalapeño butter and cornbread. Pull up a lakeside seat, crack a pint and dig in! 207 Queens Quay W.

Queens Harbour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queens Harbour (@queensharbourto)

Toronto’s newest “MediterrAsian” hotspot, Queens Harbour, is redefining lakeside dining with unbeatable waterfront views and a glass wall showcasing the CN Tower. This massive 23,000-square-foot venue seats 800 and features a retractable roof covering the four-seasons “Queen’s Garden.” Inside, enjoy sharable Mediterranean-Asian dishes from chefs Robert Balint and Julien Laffargue, plus dramatic cocktails like the smoked teapot sake-gin pour. 245 Queens Quay W.

Simona

Along Toronto’s waterfront, Simona’s patio offers cinematic lake views. The summer menu showcases vibrant Sicilian dishes designed for sharing, paired with golden hour cocktails and sunlit interiors. It’s a warm, inviting spot that captures the essence of Sicily without leaving the city. 59 Merchants’ Wharf

Boxcar Social

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B O X C A R S O C I A L (@boxcar_social)

Boxcar Social is Toronto’s ambitious waterfront coffee and dining hub, seating over 200 inside with a patio overlooking Lake Ontario. Perfect for private events, breakfast gatherings, or coffee workshops, it’s where you sip espresso on the boardwalk and toast with wine on the patio. The menu’s a mix of sharable snacks and hearty mains: think crispy wings, wagyu potstickers, fresh mozz with prosciutto, and a stellar grilled cheese made rich with truffle butter. 235 Queens Quay W.

Pearl Harborufront

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @pearlyorkville

Pearl Harbourfront offers award-winning authentic Chinese cuisine paired with stunning panoramic views of Toronto’s waterfront. Nestled inside Queens Quay Terminal, this longtime favourite delights locals and visitors alike. Famous for its dim sum lunch and diverse dinner menu, Pearl Harbourfront combines unforgettable flavours with floor-to-ceiling windows framing Lake Ontario and the city skyline. 207 Queens Quay W.