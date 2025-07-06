4 Toronto spots where dogs order off their own menu (one even has dog beer)

Few things are more tragic than your dog’s face when you leave them behind to nosh on burgers and spritzes. Especially in the summer, when all you want is to park yourself on a patio. Thankfully, Toronto has plenty of spots where your pup is just as welcome as you are, and in some cases, they even get their own menu.

Beertown

Beertown is rolling out the red carpet for your pup with a new dog-friendly patio menu cheekily called Bone Appetit. On the menu you’ll find all the fan favourites, including grilled chicken, carrot sticks, and yes—dog-safe “beer” made from real Angus beef bones (cheers to gut health!). The menu is clean, simple, and made with actual ingredients, not mystery mush. It’s all part of Beertown’s plan to make patios a place for everybody, paws included. Just keep your dog leashed, follow the house rules, and let your furry BFF live their best summer life.

Sarang Kitchen

Toronto’s most spoiled dogs have a new go-to: Sarang Kitchen, a Korean restaurant that’s serving up full-on tasting menus for pups. We’re talking ribeye, coleslaw with “ket-chow,” corn cheese, blueberry bone broth and whipped cream puppuccinos topped with yak chew sprinkles. There’s even a $12 birthday cake with gold flakes — because obviously.

Stout Irish Pub

At Stout Irish Pub in Cabbagetown, your dog doesn’t just get scraps — they get their own menu. From cottage pie and sirloin tips to mashed carrots with gravy and whipped cream-topped peanut butter ice cream, this backyard patio is basically a gastropub for pups.

Lobster Burger Bar

You’re digging into a juicy AAA Angus burger or buttery East Coast lobster roll — and now your pup can get in on the gourmet action too. Lobster Burger Bar has teamed up with Puppy Gang Fresh Foods to offer a health-conscious dog menu made with locally sourced meat or fish, fresh produce and organic supplements. Basically, it’s cleaner than what most of us had for lunch. Meals come steamed and vet-approved, in four portion sizes (from a modest half cup to a full-on feast).