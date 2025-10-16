18 of Canada’s top-ranked Chinese restaurants are in Ontario

Toronto and the rest of Ontario are well represented in this year’s Chinese Restaurant Awards, which are spotlighting the best of Chinese dining across Canada with their inaugural Elite 30 Canada Awards. From Cantonese dim sum and banquet classics to modern Taiwanese and Sichuan spots, the awards offer a rare, independent look at the chefs and restaurants shaping the country’s Chinese gastronomy.

Curated by the Canada Taste Advisors Panel — a mix of seasoned critics, food writers and frequent diners — the awards are based on first-hand experiences, signature dishes, service and authenticity. The process is fully transparent, with conflict-of-interest checks and independent ballots, ensuring the list reflects what’s actually worth eating.

Ontario made a strong showing in the Top 50 honourees with 18 spots including favourites like Lai Wah Heen, Mimi Chinese, R&D, Fishman Lobster Clubhouse Restaurant, and Miss Qu Barbecue & Restaurant. The range is impressive: from contemporary twists at R&D to classic Cantonese seafood feasts at Lai Wah Heen, there’s something for every craving.

British Columbia takes the lead overall with 28 honourees, highlighting the province’s thriving Chinese dining scene, while Alberta, Manitoba, Quebec and Ottawa fill out the rest of the Top 50.

Here’s a look at the 18 Ontario and GTA restaurants that made the Top 50 Honourees:

aKin — Modern Asian (Toronto)

Casa Victoria Fine Dining and Banquet — Cantonese (Markham)

Chengdu Street Food — Sichuan (Toronto)

Fishman Lobster Clubhouse Restaurant — Cantonese Seafood (Scarborough)

Flavourful House — Cantonese (Richmond Hill)

Jumbo Lobster Restaurant — Cantonese Seafood (Richmond Hill)

Lai Wah Heen — Contemporary Cantonese (Toronto)

Loon Fong Hotpot — Hong Kong Style Hotpot (Richmond Hill)

May Yan Seafood Restaurant — Cantonese (Scarborough)

Mimi Chinese — Modern Chinese (Toronto)

Miss Qu Barbecue & Restaurant — Chongqing Jianghu (Markham / Scarborough)

Mott 32 — Peking Duck / Modern Chinese (Toronto)

R&D — Modern Canadian Asian (Toronto)

Sang-Ji Fried Bao — Shanghainese (Toronto / North York)

Wonton Hut — Cantonese Noodle House (Markham)

Yu Seafood — Cantonese (Richmond Hill / Yorkdale)

Gongfu Bao — Hong Kong Style & Taiwanese (Ottawa)

Takumi BBQ — Dongbei BBQ (Ottawa)

The Elite 30 rankings will be revealed at the 16th Annual Chinese Restaurant Awards Ceremony on October 29 at the Vancouver Club. For the full list of nominees click here.