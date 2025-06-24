Toronto’s newest Italian restaurant is so exclusive, it only has four tables

HomeFoodRestaurantsToronto’s newest Italian restaurant is so exclusive, it only has four tables
Stepping into 1147 Ristorante, located at 1147 Davenport Road, feels like walking into the pages of Architectural Digest. Opened on June 19, this refined Italian restaurant offers a truly unique dining experience, featuring an interior designed by Archi Designo. The space is defined by its curved walls, modern sculptures, and a palette inspired by nature — both in colour and texture. With just four tables, the setting is as exclusive as it is elegant, and even the plateware is as Instagram-worthy as the fare itself.

The inaugural menu boasts fresh pasta, octopus, burrata and more authentic Italian classics, all presented in a matter that truly honours the culinary arts —  think bold colours and thoughtful plating to reflect the contemporary Italian vibes inside 1147 Ristorante.

For those looking to take their experience to the next level, 1147 Ristorante also offers a private wine club, entirely separate from the eatery, to add to its refined approach to dining, and fully commit to the Italian sensibilities around food –  slow, intentional and expressive.

The entire experience is soulful, simple, seasonal and crafted by chef Flavio Catania. For lunch, a Romano-Siciliano chef celebrates the purity of regional Italian fare, while a Tuscan master offers a sensorial experience featuring gastrotechnique cuisine and artful composition for dinner. 

The concept behind 1147 Ristorante is a customizable, private experience that’s designed to accommodate dietary restrictions and specific needs while enjoying seasonal menus crafted with Italian sensibilities. The intimate space is open for lunch from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Wednesday through Sunday, and from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday for dinner.

The result is a selection of boasting with creamy pastas, sweet desserts, and flavourful entrees that fully reflect the full-flavoured options that dot Italian eateries and carry over to Davenport and Ossington.

1147 is now open and taking reservations online.

