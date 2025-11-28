10 road-trip restaurants near Toronto that are absolutely worth the drive

We’re all in agreement, Toronto has a stacked dining scene — you can have omakase in a back alley, Michelin stars in a mall and a smash burger on every corner. But sometimes the best meals aren’t in the city at all. Sometimes they’re down a winding country road, inside an old gas station, or hidden behind an Instagram account set to private.

If you’re looking for a mini escape with maximum flavour, here are the restaurants within a two-hour radius of Toronto that are genuinely worth filling the tank for. Think: sourdough obsessives, forest-to-table tasting menus and Italian-American comfort.

1. Tony’s Sourdough

Elora | 1 hr 30 min

The place where a Bangkok pizza master moves to a village to roll dough by hand

In Elora’s tiny Mews, chef Tony Bish is rolling exactly 100 pizzas a day — no more, no less — because quality control is a religion here. Bish has cooked everywhere from Hong Kong to Brisbane and trained at Le Cordon Bleu, but his sourdough starter comes from a far more sacred source: his American grandmother’s pancake recipe. He left Bangkok with his wife and two small daughters to settle in Elora, where he sells out daily. Expect a small six-pizza menu that blends ancient grains, local mushrooms, imported Italian cheeses and a whole lot of precision. The dough changes with the weather; the toppings change with the day; the adventure you’re seeking is “global chef opens world-class pizzeria in a storybook village.”

It’s the definition of a destination pie.

2. Rizzo’s House of Parm

Crystal Beach | 1 hr 45 min

Matty Matheson’s Italian-American fever dream — big portions, bigger personality

If you’ve ever wished The Bear came with more red sauce and more wholesome family backstory, get in the car. Rizzo’s is Matheson’s ode to his wife’s Italian heritage and their daughter (yes, named Rizzo).Think chicken, veal, or eggplant parm the size of a steering wheel, linguine and clams, bolognese, rapini, polenta — all served in a warm, chaotic, extremely Matty atmosphere. It’s Italian-American comfort with Fort Erie soul. Come hungry.

3. Bar Les Incompétents

St. Catharines | 1 hr 30 min

The kind of place everyone will claim they discovered first

Dreamed up by the team behind Fat Rabbit, this new St. Catharines brasserie has big secret-society vibes: the Instagram is private, the regulars are extremely online, and the name is a cheeky nod to Home Alone. Inside, it’s a lively, modern room pouring serious wine with a focus on seafood, a proper raw bar and playful, French-ish small plates meant to be eaten with your hands. As St. Catharines keeps quietly becoming the coolest food town in Niagara, this is the spot everyone will soon pretend they knew about first.

4. Salty Blonde Bagel Bar

Barrie | 1 hr 10 min

A modern brasserie with a locked Instagram and “if you know, you know” energy

Celebrity chef Randy Feltis wanted to bring a slice of New York to Barrie — so he hand-rolls bagels with fermented barley malt, a sourdough base, Canadian flour, and a laser-focused “less is more” philosophy. There’s lox, pastrami, SLTs, crab beignets, sesame corn dogs, beef tartare and a hip diner-bar vibe that feels both coastal and cottage country.

5. Hexagon

Oakville | 45 min

Chef Rafael Covarrubias’s French-inspired tasting menu earned Oakville its first ever Michelin star.

Hexagon is fine dining without the fuss — polished, precise, yet surprisingly warm. The plates land like tiny sculptures, the ingredients are seasonal and luxurious, and the whole experience feels like the GTA’s fastest way to Paris. If you want a big-deal dinner without a big-deal trip, this is your move.

6. Restaurant Pearl Morissette

Jordan | 1 hr 20 min

Ontario’s only two-Michelin-star experience outside Toronto — the full farm/wine/ferment/fire fantasy

Set on 42 acres in Niagara, RPM is less a restaurant and more a culinary worldview. There’s no printed menu — the kitchen cooks what the fields, cellar and producers decide. Chefs Daniel Hadida and Eric Robertson build a flowing tasting that moves through things grown, pickled, smoked and fire-kissed, poured alongside very serious wine and surprisingly elevated juice pairings. The room is calmly minimalist, the pacing unhurried. If food-as-art is your love language, welcome home.

7. The Pine

Creemore | 2 hrs

A tasting menu presented as a sheet of tiny tattoo-style doodles in a former gas station

At The Pine, your “menu” arrives as a page of line drawings — a dumpling here, a bird there, a lone mushroom — and over 16-plus courses you slowly decode what each sketch meant. Chef Jeremy Austin folds his time in Shanghai, Wuxi, Hong Kong and Italy into a hyper-local, hyper-precise progression of dishes built around ingredients from his wife’s family farm. It’s part Nordic minimalism, part culinary theatre, part gas-station fever dream. A must for food nerds.

8. Naagan

Owen Sound | 2 hr 30 min

This 17-seat room centres Indigenous foodways and hyper-local ingredients

Dinner stretches over a dozen or so courses without a single imported lemon in sight. Chef Zach Keeshig cooks using only what grows, roams, or can be foraged nearby: wild mushrooms, spruce tips, sweetgrass, berries, sea buckthorn and more. The result feels like a geography lesson braided with ceremony. If you crave storytelling with your dinner, this is the most spiritually immersive meal on the list.

9. Heart’s Tavern and Bar

Kimberley | 2 hr 20 min

The cozy European tavern of your winter fantasies

Imagine stumbling into a village tavern that feels like a Nordic wine bar crossed with an Alpine lodge. Heart’s is a butchery, bar, and seasonal kitchen with a constantly changing menu, hearty veg-forward dishes, and a warm wooden interior straight out of a Wes Anderson farm sequence. They also run themed dinners — Piedmont-inspired nights, duck feasts, Alpine suppers and more. It’s comfort food with real character — and a hidden gem that regulars guard fiercely.

10. Fat Rabbit

St. Catharines | 1 hr 30 min

A whole-animal butchery and one of Canada’s buzziest dining rooms

In a low-key St Catharines strip mall, chef Zach Smith is running a restaurant-butchery hybrid where whole animals come in and precise plates go out. Expect ethically raised meats, vibrant crudos and housemade charcuterie in a chic, green-tiled space that feels like a Paris wine bar dropped in Niagara.Come for the ragu. Stay for the head-on reminder of where your food actually comes from.