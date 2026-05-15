10 of the best new restaurants to check out in Toronto this week

Looking for the best new restaurants in Toronto this week? The city’s dining scene keeps growing, and this week there are 10 new spots worth checking out. From a Turkish brunch café serving pistachio pancakes on Queen West to a Korean draft makgeolli brewery on Dundas West, the city is offering plenty of fresh excuses to eat your way across town.

Here are the best new restaurants to check out in Toronto right now.

1. Motto

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Queen West has a new all-day brunch spot that’s all about indulgence. At Motto, the menu blends Turkish breakfast traditions with trendy Toronto café culture, so you’ll find everything from menemen plates loaded with tomatoes and peppers to mascarpone-topped French toast and smoked salmon croissants. For first-timers, try the Mediterranean Breakfast: a sprawling spread with fried eggs, sausage, zucchini fritters, muhammara, olives, dulce de leche and feta salad, or the Brisket & Avocado Breakfast, which piles slow-cooked beef brisket and scrambled eggs onto toasted sourdough. If you’ve got a sweet tooth, the pistachio pancakes and San Sebastian cheesecake with pistachio are a must! Pair it all with a traditional Turkish coffee or a hojicha latte. 764 Queen St W.

2. Gyopo Makgeolli Brewery

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Toronto’s craft brewery scene just got a lot more interesting with the opening of Gyopo Makgeolli Brewery. The Dundas West spot is dedicated to Korean draft makgeolli and contemporary Korean food. Makgeolli is Korea’s traditional rice-fermented drink, poured fresh on draft in flavours like floral jasmine rice lager, citrusy yuja pale ale and mugwort porter. For your first order, sip on the house Gyopo Makgeolli: it’s tangy and lightly fizzy, making it easy to pair with food. The eats are just as impressive: the LA Galbi brings charcoal-grilled beef short ribs with perilla chimichurri, while the Yuk Hoe layers wagyu beef with black garlic aioli and kimchi. Smaller plates like the Jagalchi Gratin come loaded with scallop, squid, shrimp and mozzarella, and even the humble cabbage dish gets elevated with nuruk salt and makgeolli lees ssamjang! 1456 Dundas St W.

3. Heval Cafe

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Heval is one of Chinatown’s prettiest new cafés and is “home of Focabary,” a hybrid bread concept that combines focaccia and Persian barbari bread into one amazingly fluffy, sesame-studded sandwich base! For your first sandwich, try Nomads Journey, which layers saffron-braised beef with truffle sauce and provolone, or the savoury Ti Jan vegetarian option, which combines kuku sabzi with an olive-walnut spread and barberry sauce. On the pastry side, the Pistachio Rose and Mango Cheesecake croissants are almost too photogenic to eat (just almost), especially alongside one of the café’s iced matcha drinks or espresso tonics. 393 Spadina Ave.

4. Uncle Potato Noodles

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If you’re as obsessed with hot-pot and noodles as we are, Uncle Potato Noodles is about to become your new fave comfort-food spot! The downtown restaurant specializes in bubbling clay-pot potato starch noodles loaded with everything from braised pork belly to seafood mixes. Each bowl comes stacked with tofu skin, wood ear mushrooms, enoki mushrooms, bok choy, bean sprouts and quail eggs, creating something halfway between noodle soup and hot pot. For your first visit, try the Signature Slow-braised Pork Belly Clay Pot or the Braised Beef Brisket Clay Pot for deep, slow-cooked flavour. Customize your bowl with extras like sesame paste, fried dough sticks or even more noodles. 29B St Joseph St.

5. The Harp Tavern

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After endless “coming soon” speculation, The Harp Tavern officially opened near Yonge and Eglinton with a sort of “Manhattan meets Dublin” vibe, complete with whisky mirrors, dark walnut woodwork and creamy Guinness on tap! The food menu avoids predictable pub mediocrity thanks to chef Paul Pisa, formerly of the Scaramouche and the old Irish Embassy. Try the smoked salmon on soda bread, followed by the Beef & Guinness stew and cottage pie for hearty Irish comfort food. There’s also Detroit-style pizza from the in-house Angels Pizza concept, including a thick, cheesy pepperoni pie that’s perfect for sharing over pints. 180 Eglinton Ave E.

6. Egg Slut

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After years of international expansion, Eggslut has finally landed in Toronto, bringing its cult-favourite breakfast sandwiches to King West. The LA-born chain soft-opened late last month and has already been pulling serious lineups thanks to a bit (okay, a ton) of online hype! The Fairfax remains the signature order: soft scrambled eggs with caramelized onions, cheddar and sriracha mayo stuffed into a glossy brioche bun. The Bacon, Egg & Cheese sandwich also hits that perfect greasy-but-delicious balance thanks to the chipotle ketchup and thick applewood smoked bacon. But the must-order side is still The Slut, the restaurant’s famously named coddled egg served over silky potato purée with baguette slices for dipping. Throw in some truffle hashbrowns dusted in rosemary salt and a cinnamon-toast cold brew, and you’ll set the vibe for the most perfect day. 545 King St W.

7. And Bánh Mì

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Downtown’s bánh mì boom continues with the arrival of And Bánh Mì, a new Vietnamese sandwich shop that soft-opened earlier this month near Yonge and Dundas. The team bakes its bread fresh in-house daily and even makes its sauces and fillings from scratch! Expect a meal well beyond the usual cold cuts and lemongrass chicken. The Crackle bánh mì stuffs crispy pork into a crusty baguette, while the Betel Beef Leaf version layers beef wrapped in fragrant lá lốt leaves for a more herbaceous, smoky bite. Or, if you prefer over-the-top comfort food, dig into the Salted Egg Yolk Meatball sandwich. And don’t skip the drinks. The coconut coffee and salted cheese cloud coffee are worth the visit alone, especially alongside the banana ice cream or coconut tofu pudding for dessert. 13 Elm Street.

8. Pho Golden Star Premium

Markham just got a massive new Vietnamese restaurant menu to obsess over! Pho Golden Star Premium takes the familiar comfort of pho and mixes it with regional Vietnamese dishes and hard-to-find specialties. If you’re into the classics, try the beef short rib pho and Bun Bo Hue, but make sure to leave room for more elaborate dishes. The Crab Sticky Rice comes loaded with rich crab meat over glutinous rice, while the Hanoi-style grilled pork belly vermicelli platter features smoky charcoal-grilled meat alongside noodles and dipping sauce. If going with a group, the Vietnamese beef stew with baguette and the sizzling steak-and-baguette pan fry are super savoury and perfect for sharing. For drinks, sip on something beyond the basics, like calamansi tea or sweet Vietnamese-style corn milk. 4500 Steeles Ave E, Markham.

9. Koutouki GiaMas

Koutouki GiaMas is a new Greek addition to Greektown on the Danforth, its name loosely translating to “our little tavern — cheers,” a fitting nod to the kind of place it wants to be: communal and unpretentious. The menu sticks to familiar Greek ground but with a focus on freshness and consistency — grilled octopus, salmon, stuffed bifteki and a lineup of house dips like melitzanosalata, rosiki and olive spread that regulars say set it apart from the usual strip offerings. 424 Danforth Ave.

10. La Vitrine Bar & Kitchen

La Vitrine Bar & Kitchen is a small cocktail bar and kitchen in the Beaches, just steps from Kew Gardens. The 30-seat space is built around a simple idea: thoughtful drinks, small plates, and a room that feels considered without being formal. The bar serves curated cocktails alongside a seasonal snack menu with Mediterranean influences. Weekends bring a slower breakfast service (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), featuring Turkish-inspired dishes, tea, and botanical notes that match the space’s relaxed pace. In the evenings, it shifts into a more energetic cocktail spot focused on detail-driven drinks and late-night atmosphere. 2014 Queen Street E.