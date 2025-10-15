Nobu Toronto just launched an all-you-can-eat brunch — but it’ll cost you $110

Toronto’s premier sushi restaurant is adding a lavish new way to feast: an unlimited Sunday brunch! Beginning Sun, Oct 19, Nobu Toronto says guests can indulge in an unlimited selection of Nobu signatures, including sushi, salads, Chef’s carving stations, pastries, desserts and brunch cocktail specials.

It’s a bit pricey ($110 per adult and $55 for children ages 5-12, and you have to pay for the cocktails), and there’ll be no à la carte menu during Sunday brunch service, but diners can likely expect restaurant favorites like nigiri and rolls, Nobu-style Greek salad, lobster miso soup and Nobu’s famed black cod with sweet Den Miso.

The experience runs every Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the restaurant inside the Nobu complex at 25 Mercer St.

Reservations are available online, and looking at all the positive feedback from Instagram, you’ll want to book a spot ASAP!

If you can’t make it to Sunday brunch, dinner service is available nightly between 5:30 and 9:30 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and between 5:30 and 10:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

For something more upbeat, check out Nobu at Night at the bar and lounge every Friday from 9 p.m. for live DJs, crafted cocktails and late-night vibes! “Immerse yourself in an elevated atmosphere of music, luxury, and unforgettable Nobu-style cuisine,” the restaurant said in a recent Insta post.

If you prefer to indulge in nigiri and sashimi at home, Nobu Toronto offers delicious takeout options. Popular dishes on Uber Eats include the steamed soybeans with Maldon sea salt (96 per cent approval); tasty flash-fried eggplant roasted with den miso, complemented with sesame seeds and a hajikami (93 per cent thumbs up) and the 4-ounce-grilled Japanese A5 Wagyu steak, glazed with ginger garlic yakitori and served with wasabi pepper and anticucho sauces (91 per cent upvotes).