Canada’s first 24/7 robot ramen bar opens this weekend and it’s only 30 minutes from Toronto

Late-night ramen cravings in Vaughan are about to get a little more interesting, or at the very least, a lot more automated!

Canada’s first 24/7, on-demand self-serve ramen bar is set to celebrate its grand opening this Saturday, March 7, 2026, in Vaughan. The bar has already soft-launched inside Aisle 24 Market (100 Eagle Rock Way), so you can grab a warm, on-demand noodle option that’s ready in about five minutes, no staff required.

On Saturday, customers can expect a $4.99 launch special on ramen bowls (for a limited time). There’ll also be free giveaways, free claw machine play, new product vendors (including K-Pop Demon Hunters ramen cups) and 15 per cent off the entire store during the launch!

Since Aisle 24 markets are fully automated, cashier-less grocery stores, customers can use the store’s mobile app for entry and checkout. So, you can pick up some ramen and groceries and check out at any time of the day or night. All you’ll really need is a smartphone, a payment card and a bag to carry everything out.

The Self Ramen Bar is a Toronto-born concept built around Korean-style convenience ramen, where you assemble and cook your own bowl using machines and a toppings station!

The concept is simple: you choose your base noodles from vending machines, cook them using an automatic ramen cooker, then customize at a toppings bar with tasty add-ons like corn, egg, sliced cheese, lobster and onions.

Try options like soup ramen (spicy, mild, “Samyang,” “Jin,” “Gomtang,” veggie options and more), stir-fried ramen (including “Buldak” and “Chacharoni”), as well as udon and tteokbokki.

There are two other Self Ramen Bar locations in Ontario. One at 233 College St., in Toronto and one in Guelph (369 Gordon St, inside Planet Bean Coffee) — but the Vaughan outpost is the first to run 24/7!

The grand opening celebration in Vaughan takes place inside Aisle 24 Market (100 Eagle Rock Way) on Saturday, March 7, from 3 to 7 p.m.