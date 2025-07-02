Matty Matheson’s two-hour Toronto pop-up is the rare chance to meet him in person

Yes, that really was Matty Matheson you saw on Instagram, covered in BBQ sauce and throwing up a heart with his hands. The chef, actor and all-around culinary giant is showing up in person at Costco in Etobicoke on July 16 from 4 to 6 p.m., and he’s inviting fans to come hang out, say hi, and taste some of his BBQ sauces.

Before that, he’s hitting the Niagara Falls Costco on July 9, which is not far from his hometown of Fort Erie. And while these might sound like strange stops for a guy who just wrapped another season of The Bear, it makes sense when you remember that Matheson’s been quietly building his own mini food empire and now, a full-on grocery line which along with sauces includes macaroni and cheese and salad dressing.

On shelves at Costco you’ll find four kinds of BBQ sauce — Original, Maple Molasses, Bama and Heater — plus a Green Olive dressing (an ode to his mother-in-law Carol) and a Caesar he claims is “so fire with lettuce and meats.”

Matheson’s been busy beyond Costco, too. He’s got a growing list of restaurants under his belt — from Maker Pizza and Matty’s Patty’s in Toronto to Rizzo’s House of Parm in Fort Erie. His seafood-forward Prime Seafood Palace made the Michelin Guide, and he’s got a 9,500-square-foot restaurant and pub, The Iron Cow, set to open in Hamilton later this year.

The Instagram post doesn’t say which Etobicoke location of Costco Matty will be at and when we called, staff said the location’s still TBD. Your best bet is to follow Matheson Food Company for updates.