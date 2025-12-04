Matty Matheson is opening a new restaurant in four days and it’s going to change everything

Hamilton’s new TD Coliseum is adding some serious star power to its food lineup this month! Celebrity chef-restaurateur Matty Matheson is officially opening The Iron Cow Public House on Dec 8.

“Our House is a gathering place,” the restaurant’s Instagram account teased in a recent post.

The Iron Cow is a 9,500-square-foot full-service restaurant and speakeasy-style pub with room for up to 185 guests, nestled inside the new Hamilton arena (it’s part of the arena’s roughly $300 million transformation from the former Copps Coliseum/FirstOntario Centre into a massive entertainment hub). The restaurant sits at street level, with its own entrance off York Boulevard, and will be open to the public on both event and non-event days, so you won’t need concert or game tickets to grab a seat.

Diners can also expect curated menus at three concession stands in the arena, featuring items from Matheson’s other spots: Matty’s Patty’s and Rizzo’s House of Parm. The restaurant doesn’t offer complimentary birthday desserts, but it does promise an “ample-sized dessert offering” on the menu (guests are asked to flag special occasions in advance). Cake-cutting is $5 per guest, and corkage is $40 per 750 mL bottle.

More Matheson-led concepts are also planned for premium suites and other food and beverage offerings throughout the arena!

“It’s going to serve mostly iron, protein-forward food — a couple of Sunday roasts, a couple of hot dogs, a couple of hamburgers. It’s going to be amazing,” Matheson said during a past appearance at Departure Fest. “I love cows. Cows are tight. And restaurants are just great.”

The Bear fan-fave grew up in Ontario and also runs spots like Prime Seafood Palace and the former Bar Clams, his now-closed East Coast-inspired diner on Dundas West. Iron Cow is his first permanent Hamilton project and one of his biggest to date.

“Bringing people together with amazing food, great service and live music – it’s everything I love. We’re building something special for Hamilton, and I’m pumped for you to see this come together,” Matheson said in a statement.

The Iron Cow Public House is located at 101 York Blvd., inside the TD Coliseum. Regular hours are from Tuesday to Sunday, 5 pm to 10 pm. Reservations are recommended (book through OpenTable), although walk-ins are welcome.

