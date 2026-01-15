Matty Matheson is dropping a Canada-exclusive KFC menu and you need to try it

Our favourite restaurateur-actor-celeb chef is cooking up something new for Canada. Matty Matheson has created a Canada-exclusive KFC menu scheduled to drop on January 19! Right now, we don’t know exactly what will be on the menu, just that it’s part of a broader North American push toward warm, value-driven comfort food (but, looking at the YouTube promo, maybe Canadians could expect a menu involving sliders or crunchy chicken and a signature sauce?)

While Canada’s exact menu remains under wraps, KFC U.S. has already launched a limited-time collab item with Matheson, dubbed Matty’s Cheesy Nuggy Gravy Bowl. It’s a spin on poutine, with fries, brown gravy, crispy chicken nuggets and coated cheese curds (and foodies are loving it)!

“KFC knows value and flavo[u]r, and we wanted to bring that energy to lunch,” Matheson said in a statement. “Something warm and bold and comforting. It’s the kind of food you crave and can’t stop thinking about.”

Matheson’s dish is part of a larger U.S. $5 Bowl push that also includes the Mac & Cheese Bowl (homestyle mac & cheese topped with crispy chicken nuggets and a three-cheese blend), the Mashed Potato Bowl (gravy-soaked mashed potatoes with corn, crispy chicken nuggets and a three-cheese blend), the Spicy Mac & Cheese Bowl (homestyle mac & cheese with nuggets and a three-cheese blend) and the Spicy Mashed Potato Bowl (mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, nuggets and a three-cheese blend topped with Nashville Hot Sauce). While those items are U.S.-only, the lineup might hint at the comfort-first vibe Canada’s menu could follow!

“Every January, the conversation around food gets smaller with [a] focus on rules and restriction[s]. But it shouldn’t come at the cost of trading down,” Melissa Cash, KFC U.S. CMO, said. “Self-improvement can mean intentional indulgence, comfort and abundant value. 2026 will certainly be the year of balance, and KFC has something for everyone to keep the focus on what matters most: – you and the balance you deserve without compromise.”

Look out for the Canada-exclusive KFC menu on Monday, Jan 19!