Tokyo’s famous organic matcha cafe is opening its first North American location on Ossington

The Ossington strip is about to get a fresh splash of green. Japanese matcha darling The Matcha Tokyo has locked in 139 Ossington Ave. for its first North American location, giving Toronto another reason to lean fully into its matcha era.

The discovery came courtesy of some classic internet sleuthing: a brand-new Instagram account, @thematchatokyo.ca, lists the address and a planned 2026 opening. While there’s still no official press release — or even a mention of the Toronto outpost on the website—The Matcha Tokyo has already started making it feel real, with temporary signage now up at the Ossington location.

The address itself has had a bit of a revolving-door storyline. Most recently it was home to Saigon Snacks (previously Banh Mi Resort), which closed in November 2025 after a rent hike. Before that, bubble tea chain Gong Cha held the space.

Founded in Tokyo in 2018, The Matcha Tokyo has expanded quickly to more than 50 locations across Asia, with shops in Hong Kong and the Philippines. The brand centres everything around high-quality, pesticide-free matcha sourced from Kagoshima, known for producing some of Japan’s brightest and smoothest green tea.

What people actually line up for are the signature matcha lattes — especially the pistachio version that keeps popping up all over social feeds — along with the brand’s rich, creamy matcha soft serve, known for its deep green colour and smooth finish. Drinks are also hand-whisked at the counter using traditional bamboo whisks, adding a small ritual moment to the usual grab-and-go caffeine run.

Design-wise, the brand is known for its clean lines, warm wood and that calm, minimalist Japanese look that makes every drink photo-ready. Their flagship in Harajuku spans five floors (yes, with a yoga studio), but the Ossington location will likely keep things compact and caffeinated for the neighbourhood’s constant foot traffic.

