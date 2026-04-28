Everything you need to know about Little Italy’s secret new tea den

At Mahaya, everything goes back to one thing: community.

Located in the heart of Little Italy, Mahaya aims to redefine wellness by bringing people together over shared rituals, including tea. Which is why the tea lounge, in particular, was vital to the space.

“Mahaya Tea Lounge features a rotating selection of teas that reflects seasonality and distinctive character,” says owner Zach Olesinski. “Our aim is to create a tea experience that is both diverse in flavour and rich in sensory experience. The current menu includes a curated range of pu-erh, oolong, and floral teas, such as osmanthus and chrysanthemum.”

And while the tea selection may change, the inspiration behind the concept stays the same. Bringing people together remains paramount to the idea, and it prompted the owners to make the tea lounge a late-night spot.

“The idea of a late night tea lounge was rooted in community. We envisioned a space where discovery meets chance encounters — where tea becomes a unifying medium that invites people to slow down, connect and cultivate a deeper sense of belonging,” Olesinski says. “The Mahaya Tea Lounge is centered around a communal tea table beneath a beautiful skylight. It’s a space shaped by light, simplicity, and balance — designed for quiet connection and intentional gathering.”

And while tea is the only thing on the menu right now, Oleniski says he hopes that the future of the tea lounge involves food menus created in collaboration with local chefs, furthering the sense of togetherness among both Mahaya’s visitors and the neighbourhood businesses. The idea is that, regardless relationship you’re looking to strengthen – the one with yourself, with your community, or with your peers — you can do it at Mahaya.

“The hope is that, after your time in the tea lounge, you leave feeling more connected to yourself,” Oleniski says. “And with a deeper sense of community, shaped through quiet presence, shared space, and meaningful exchanges.”

Mahaya Health Services, including the tea lounge, is located at 637 College Street, unit 200.