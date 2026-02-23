Kensington Market’s new Mexican street food spot is drawing big crowds

With Jumbo Empanadas’ upcoming closure in Kensington Market, this feels like the perfect time to show some love to a newer spot that’s keeping the Latin vibe alive on Augusta Avenue. La Bikina Mexican Street Food has been open since mid-November, and it’s already known for its comforting, street-style lineup of tamales, enchiladas and huaraches.

For something saucy and filling, try the enchiladas verdes ($17): soft corn tortillas rolled around chicken, then drenched in house-made tomatillo green salsa and finished with crema, fresh cheese and onions.

For a quick on-the-go snack as you wander the market, the handcrafted corn masa tamales ($6 each) are a great option, with chicken or slow-braised pork, wrapped in corn husks and steamed. And if you’re looking for a bit of variety, try the sopes ($15)! They’re perfect for sharing: you get three thick corn sopes per order, topped with your choice of protein, lettuce, crema, fresh cheese and house salsa.

If you’re heading over with a group of friends (or you’re just really hungry), try the Discada Norteña platter, piled with chopped, seared meat, peppers and onions.

And the vibe isn’t limited to the menu. La Bikina has been spotlighting handmade Mexican artesanías, including embroidered, hand-painted hats crafted by Mexican artisans, inviting customers to “take a little piece of Mexico” home! It’s a small detail that makes the spot feel like part-taquería, part-cultural storefront.

With rising costs and less foot traffic pushing longtime market spots toward tough decisions, La Bikina kind of feels like a reminder of what made Kensington so popular to begin with: small multicultural eateries dishing out diverse plates and bold flavours. If nothing else, it arrived at a moment when the personal toll of running an indie food business is more visible than ever.

La Bikina is located at 210 Augusta Ave. in Kensington Market.