Kensington Market just got a sweet-and-savoury cookie shop with pickle, pizza and poutine flavours

Pizza-flavoured cookie, anyone? Toronto’s cookie scene just got a playful new addition, and it’s not sticking to sweets. Milk & Cookies opened in Kensington Market last month and is offering both nostalgic comfort and unexpected flavour combos.

On the sweet side, you’ll find elevated takes on the classic chocolate chip cookie alongside flavours like the signature matcha white chocolate strawberry, which balances earthy matcha with bright fruit and creamy sweetness, as well as the reverse chocolate chip cookie, which flips the classic format into a brownie-style dessert packed with white chocolate chips. And then there’s the miso peanut butter cookie: it has amazing umami flavour, with layered notes of caramel and tart apple!

If you’re looking for a classic dessert with a salty, snack-like twist, try something more savoury, like the pickle, Margherita pizza or poutine-inspired cookie (the poutine one even comes topped with gravy!).

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If you can’t choose just one, opt for the MashUp. The bakery combines halves of different cookies into one, so you get a surprise mix of flavours in every bite. There’s even an XL MashUp, which fuses four cookies into one oversized treat!

And as good as the cookies are, the drinks go well beyond a standard glass of milk.

Just in time for sakura season, sip on the Cherry Cold Brew or Cherry Iced Tea, both made with housemade purée and finished with a Sakura Cloud! For a little more caffeine, opt for a Strawberry Cold Brew, made with homemade syrup and cream, or the Coco Cold Brew, which blends coconut water with cold brew concentrate for a lighter, slightly sweet finish.

If you want something simpler, there are also flavoured milks like matcha and strawberry, as well as iced tea brewed from black Assam leaves and flash-chilled for a smoother taste. Or just go all out and wash it all down with something more exotic, like the pineapple pickle green tea!

To satisfy all your sweet-and-savoury cookie fantasies, Milk & Cookies is nestled in the Kensington Market at 283 Augusta Ave. Follow @milkandcookiesto for more info.