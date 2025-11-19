How Janet Zuccarini built a 10-restaurant empire and why she’s not slowing down

Top Chef Canada returns for another season, and longtime resident judge Janet Zuccarini is back at the table. From building her restaurant group into a Toronto-to-L.A. empire to spotting creations that make her want to lick the plate, Janet shares what keeps her fired up — on-

screen and off.

What still surprises you about Top Chef contestants each season?

I’m reminded how much heart this industry has. The chefs come in hungry, fearless and willing to put everything on the line. I’ve seen extraordinary growth happen right in front of me, and that still moves me.

What are you secretly looking for in a winning dish?

I’ll always lean toward the food that makes me feel something. Technique without soul is forgettable. A dish that makes me want to lick the plate — that’s the one I’ll remember.

What would your signature dish be?

Probably something that looks deceptively simple but hits deep — like hand-made pasta with beautiful olive oil, garlic and anchovy.

What’s the boldest decision you made that paid off?

Opening Felix in Los Angeles. I knew it would either be a defining success or a very expensive lesson. It ended up putting us on the global map. It taught me that, when something scares you, that’s often the sign you’re meant to do it.

Stella in West Hollywood has paused. What does that mean for diners?

The L.A. dining scene is still incredible, but it’s definitely shifted. After the fires, certain neighbourhoods changed. We lost part of our core audience, and people across the city started watching where theyspend. Between the fires and the economic inversion we’re seeing, it just felt like theright time to take a pause. For me, thatmeans stepping back to reassess and see if

another concept might speak more directly to what’s happening in L.A. right now. I’m

not done with the space. I just want the next chapter to feel truly relevant and alive.

Is there a ‘next’ for you?

Definitely. I’m interested in building not just restaurants, but legacy — mentoring the next generation, telling deeper stories through food and design and continuing to push boundaries. I’m not done evolving yet.