Here is where to get those red hot Irish Spice Bags in Toronto right now

Torontonians are falling hard for the Irish spice bag. If you’ve been to Ireland, or maybe hung out with Irish friends long enough, you’ve likely heard about this late-night, Chinese-Irish takeaway classic! Think crispy, deep-fried chicken strips (sometimes breaded) and fries tossed with peppers, onions, and salt-and-chilli seasoning, often with a side of curry or satay sauce, typically tossed in a brown paper bag.

In the mid-2000s, the dish took off at Chinese takeaways in Ireland and has since gone global, popping up in far-flung cities (and all over Insta feeds). It’s greasy and messy, but super delicious, so, the kind of thing you should try at least once.

Toronto now has a few amazing options if you’re craving this spicy paper-bag treat.

BOBO Bento Box

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOBO Bento Box🍱 (@bobo.bento.box)

The spice bag here comes in small ($15.99) and large ($18.99), and is made from fries, chicken, peppers, onions, house spice and curry sauce. It’s a near-match for the late-night takeaway you’d find at an Irish chippy! BOBO also serves Irish-Chinese staples like curry chips (fries + curry sauce), “3-in-1” (fries + rice + curry), “4-in-1” (fries + rice + chicken + curry sauce) and “All-in-1” (fries + rice + chicken + shrimp + calamari + curry sauce). If you’re heading over with friends, they also serve share-sized Spice Boxes (or devour yourself if you’re super hungry). It’s a top pick on local Reddit threads, too. 98 Fort York Blvd.

McVeigh’s Irish Pub

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McVeigh’s Irish Pub (@mcveighsirishpub)

Some customers consider McVeigh’s to have the best spice bag this side of the Atlantic! The pub has weekly spice-bag specials as well as a permanent menu listing for a pub-style spice version ($26 will get you chicken fingers, fries, spice bag, onions, red and green peppers and their special spice-bag seasoning). Pair it with a pint and call it a night! 124 Church St.

The West Cork Irish Pub | The Wolfe Tone Irish Pub

On Takeaway Thursdays, The West Cork (701 Queen St E.) offers authentic Chinese-Irish spice bags alongside other Irish chippy staples, like 4-in-1 dishes bursting with full cheese curry chips and taco fries ($16.95). You can also find the special on Tuesdays at their sister spot, The Wolfe Tone Irish Pub (1961 Queen St E). It’s a perfect late-night order if you’re pub-hopping on Queen East!