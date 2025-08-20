GTA foodies are flocking to this café where brunch is a work of art

Café Atelier is a new brunch destination in Thornhill with a clear mission: to serve thoughtful, comforting food that looks like a work of art. Hailey Lee, one of the founders, says the café is inspired by the brunch culture she’s experienced worldwide — but with a uniquely local and creative twist.

“We’re a small team driven by the desire to inspire people through food and space,” Lee explains. “After experiencing brunch culture around the world, we felt that Thornhill needed a brunch spot that felt both thoughtful and comforting.

The name “Atelier” means workshop or studio in French — a perfect fit for their approach to cooking. “It reflects our wish to treat each dish as a piece of art — carefully crafted with heart and creativity, like a beautiful painting on a plate,” she says.

That creativity shines in the menu, which features Korean fusion dishes done right. Lee, who developed many of the recipes while running a Korean meal kit brand and a Korean restaurant in Toronto for over eight years, says blending Korean flavours with classic brunch fare was a natural step.

“For example,” she says, “traditional kimchi fried rice is usually made with spicy kimchi stir-fried in oil and topped with a fried egg. In our version, we rinse the chili powder from the kimchi and sauté it in butter for a softer, more delicate flavour, then finish it with a poached egg and Parmesan cheese for extra richness.”

Café Atelier’s take on Korean fried chicken is also unique. “Traditional Korean fried chicken is typically served with a spicy sauce and pickled radish, but our K.F.C. bites feature a special butter-garlic-soy sauce and are paired with pickled onions instead. This way, we keep the essence of Korean flavours while creating a new style that fits perfectly into a brunch setting.”

Signature cocktails include a summer-only Frozen Makgeolli (a Korean alcoholic drink) — “smooth, light, and perfect for warm weather” — and the Espresso Maktini, blending espresso and creamy Makgeolli for a velvety finish. “And our Yuzu Soju Spritz is made with traditional Korean soju and bright yuzu marmalade, finished with sparkling water for a crisp, refreshing taste.

Lee hopes guests take away more than a meal. “If they leave thinking, ‘I didn’t know Korean food could be this refined and captivating,’ that would be our greatest joy,” she says.

Café Atelier is located at 1450 Clark Ave. W., Thornhill.