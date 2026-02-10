Gordon Ramsay was spotted at a cafe on Queen West — and he was actually nice

Toronto’s Queen West just got a major hit of star power — and a rare dose of “nice” from the world’s most notoriously fiery chef.

On Feb. 1, The Roasted Nut Company located at 768 Queen St. W. became the centre of a social media frenzy when Gordon Ramsay walked in unannounced. While many fans on Instagram initially suspected a look-alike, the shop has officially confirmed that the MasterChef star was indeed in the neighbourhood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Roasted Nut Company (@theroastednutcompany)

According to shop employees, Ramsay was spotted wandering near Walnut Street, reportedly in town to film a new project. Despite being a global icon, he was apparently trying to keep things low-key — though his attempt at anonymity didn’t last long.

“It was definitely him,” a shop employee shared. “He was trying not to be seen, but he was very nice in person.”

So, what does a man with eight Michelin stars order at a boutique snack shop? Why a flat white and a single peanut butter cookie of course.

In a quintessential Toronto moment, the staff offered Ramsay a sample of their signature dry-roasted, preservative-free nuts. In a surprising twist, the man who usually demands more flavour actually turned them down, sticking strictly to his coffee and cookie combo.

The shop didn’t miss the chance for a viral moment, posting a selfie of Ramsay at the cash register with the punny caption: “Thank you CHEF!! We’ll Cashew Later☕️🫡 Guess what the chef ordered in the comments👀”

While Ramsay didn’t leave behind any Kitchen Nightmares style critiques, his presence alone has cemented The Roasted Nut Company as the current “it” spot for a midday pick-me-up. If it’s good enough for Gordon to dodge the paparazzi for, it’s probably worth the trip to Queen and Walnut.