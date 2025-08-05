From sourdough to lobster bisque — Toronto’s wildest ice cream flavours you can’t miss

Everyone loves ice cream, especially in the summer, when the shops that spent winter in hibernation swing open their doors and the heat is overwhelming. But the ice cream flavours on this list isn’t your basic scoop of cookies and cream (not that there’s anything wrong with that — we all love a classic). Some Toronto shops are taking things to a whole new level with wild combos and unexpected ingredients like seafood, wasabi or cheese. Sounds weird? Maybe. But don’t knock it till you try it. Here they are, in all their wonderfully wacky glory.

Pretty Sweet Gelato

Pretty Sweet Gelato in Scarborough is serving up some wild, savoury flavours that’ll surprise you. If you thought lobster was only for dinner, wait ’til you try their Lobster Bisque Gelato — it’s rich, creamy, and just as fancy as it sounds. And for something with a bit of a punch, the Kimchi & Cheese Gelato combines spicy Korean kimchi juice with tangy cheese, all scooped into a black charcoal cone.

Misfit Ice Cream

Dirty Matcha Misu flips tiramisu on its head with a bold Marsala wine base, earthy matcha and espresso-soaked sponge —no boring ice cream here. Misfit keeps it real with a French custard made from just cream, milk, egg yolks, and cane sugar, folding in less air for denser, richer scoops that aren’t too sweet. They churn in small batches, so pre-order to dodge disappointment, with pickup in Mississauga or downtown Toronto, plus local delivery on ice. No walk-ins—this is exclusive dessert territory.

Good Gang

Good Gang’s Toast ice cream sounds simple — sourdough base, Ontario haskap jam — but don’t be fooled. The sisters behind this scoop started churning out flavours at Smorgasburg and now serve from their new west-end space on Annette, east of Jane. Their fans are many are very devoted. One Redditor put it best: “What keeps me coming back are their unique flavours and very creamy base.” Others creative flavours include Fairy Bread made with buttery brioche and nonpareil sprinkles as well as Malted Milk made with toasted barley and cereal.