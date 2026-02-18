From gold to bronze: The best cannoli in Toronto ranked

We are more than halfway through the 2026 Winter Olympics, where Milan and Cortina have become the centre of the sporting universe. While our athletes are busy racking up hardware — including Mikaël Kingsbury’s historic dual moguls gold and Megan Oldham’s dominant big air performance — we couldn’t resist hosting our own local event: a cannoli showdown.

From shells that snap like a perfect triple axel to fillings that land somewhere between decadent and disciplined, we’re doling out gold, silver and bronze to the Toronto cannoli that truly stick the landing.

GOLD: Cataldi



Cataldi, 140 Woodbridge Ave., Vaughan, $2.75/each

“This filling tastes like proper ricotta, with curds adding a subtle hint of lemon,” Anthony said, impressed by the balance. “This one’s the best — perfectly crisp shell and just sweet enough,” Rosa added.

SILVER: Mizzica



Mizzica, 2375 Yonge St., $11/two

“The shell is solid, maybe just a touch overcooked,” said Anthony. Rosa was impressed with the filling and garnish. “The chocolate is rich and flavourful, and it looks really nice on the plate,” she said

Bronze: Eataly

Eataly, 55 Bloor St. W., $32.90/four

Anthony found the custard filling a touch dense. “Almost floury, a bit too much cream,” he said. Rosa was a fan.“It’s rich, but I like the texture, and that little hit of orange really lifts it,” she said.

San Remo



San Remo, 374 Royal York Rd., $3.75/each

Anthony found the cinnamon and nutmeg in the filling a bit strong, almost overpowering, but appreciated the shell’s crunch. Rosa nodded. “A little much on the spice, but the cinnamon is warm and cosy,” she said.

Tre Mari

Tre Mari, 1311 St. Clair Ave. W., $10.50/three

Anthony found Tre Mari’s cannoli “cute,” though he thought the shell was slightly overcooked. Rosa enjoyed it overall. “The shell snaps nicely. It’s delicate and looks very pretty on the plate,” she said.

North Pole Bakery



North Pole Bakery, 1210 Danforth Ave., $18/four

Anthony thought the cannoli was very fresh, with a crisp shell and balanced, subtle ricotta notes Rosa agreed. “This one is nice — good texture, not too sweet and very elegant,” she said.