From downtown burrito bowls to $6K burger orders Toronto’s delivery habits are out of control

In 2015, the idea of a stranger dropping a burrito at your door in Toronto seemed completely bonkers. Eleven years later, we’ve reached a point where Canadians have collectively ordered 16 million bananas and 60 million orders of fries through our phones.

Uber Eats just pulled the receipts on a decade of Canadian data, and frankly, Toronto, we need to talk. From $6,000 burger tabs to our questionable tipping habits, here is what the “Cravings Report” actually says about us.

The $6,000 burger mystery

A Torontonian officially holds the record for the most expensive delivery in Canadian history. Someone — and we really need to know who — dropped over $6K on burgers and fries in a single go. Was it an intern’s massive typo? A wild office party? Or just a really, really intense craving? Whatever happened, it topped Edmonton’s $5,500 chicken order.

We’re “nice,” but we’re also cheap

The data confirms a very specific Toronto personality trait: the penny pincher. Toronto ranked third in Canada for being “polite” (meaning we actually type please and thank you in the notes). However, when it comes to the cities that tip the most, Toronto didn’t even make the top ten. Calgary, Edmonton and Montreal are all out-tipping us.

The burrito bowl era

If you looked at a delivery bag back in 2016, it was probably pad Thai or a taco. By 2025, the burrito bowl has officially become the top-ordered food in the country. There’s also been a massive surge in garlic dipping sauce, which has replaced hash browns and spring rolls as the number one side order in Canada. We have officially become a nation that smells like garlic and carries a bowl of beans everywhere we go.

The “I forgot it was Halloween” panic

The most relatable part of the report is the “non-food” orders. Across the country, the list of weirdest deliveries includes: a space cowgirl costume, a disco ball, a pickleball set and a Christmas dog collar.

TGIF

Friday is the busiest day of the week for deliveries. By 5:01 p.m. the city collectively decides that the stove is out of commission. The data shows Canadians have ordered 30 million “Canadian” staples like poutine and butter tarts over the years, usually paired with the number one alcohol order: Vodka.