From colour-changing drinks to rainbow croissants: Toronto’s best Pride Month treats

June is Pride Month, and there’s no shortage of festivities across the city. The events are in full swing, and plenty of businesses are celebrating with unique offerings. From cookie partnerships to lunches and more, here are the Pride Month offerings we’re excited about.

Goûter by RA

Every year, the French bakery rolls out the Rainbow Passionfruit Croissant as its June special. Its available on weekends, and a portion of the proceeds from the sweet treat will benefit Friends of Ruby, which helps 2SLGBTQIA+ youth in the GTA by providing mental health services, social services, food and housing.

Fairmont Royal York

The iconic hotel is offering a Pride Package, in which $10 from each stay is donated to local charity The 519, and guests receive 10% off their stay. Pride at Fairmont Royal York is also debuting a new cocktail program in partnership with Absolut Vodka, offering drinks like the Tropical Decor, Berry Beret, Up All Night, and Peach Martini at CLOCKWORK Champagne & Cocktails. There will also be a special Pride-themed lobby installation on display all month.

Grizzly Bar Canadian Kitchen

An ode to a Canadian icon? Count us in. This eatery is serving up the Page Turner all month, a cocktail ode to Halifax-born trans actor Elliott Page. The extra sweet bevvy brings some magic all on its own – it literally changes colours – and it also gives back. A share of proceeds will be donated to Canada’s largest youth-led HIV charity, LetsStopAIDS.

Craig’s Cookies

The reality TV streaming service teamed up with iconic Toronto cookie brand Craig’s Cookies to create the Hayu Pride Cookie in support of Friends of Ruby, one of Craig’s Cookies’ charitable partners. The cookie is pink batter with rainbow sprinkles, and Torontonians who order a box from the Church Street, Leslieville or Parkdale locations will receive a complimentary one from June 19-22. Craig’s Cookies is also offering a standalone Pride Mix, which includes Cotton Candy, Rainbow Flag, Confetti Queen, Krispie & Proud, Pride Brownie and Pride flavours.

W Toronto

The Yorkville hotel, which is just steps from the parade route, is offering a “Stand for Love” package to help guests enjoy the festivities to the fullest. It includes two complimentary signature cocktails as well as a tote and tee to celebrate love. And $10 from every booking will be donated to The 519, a local charity benefiting the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

Maison Selby

Spirit-free and boozy cocktails come together at this East End restaurant to toast to love. Maison Selby debuted the Mimosa à la Marmelade d’Oranges, rum-based Amuse Violette, and the spirit-free Strawberry Liberté this Pride Month, and $1 from each drink will benefit local charity Casey House.

Park Hyatt Toronto

Both The Writer’s Room and Joni Restaurant are debuting exclusive Pride menus in June. The curated selection includes the “Pride, No Prejudice” and “Fly the Flag Frose” drinks as well as the Rainbow Cake, and $1 from each offering will be donated to the Canadian Foundation for AIDS Research.