From cheesecake to tres leches, Toronto chefs pick the ultimate Thanksgiving pumpkin treats

For this Thanksgiving, chefs Anthony Rose and Nuit Regular went all in on pumpkin — but ditched the pie. From lush custards to spiced cakes, they taste-tested their way through the city’s sweetest contenders and crowned one gourd-geous winner.

Nuit’s Winner: Pumpkin Candied Pecan Caramel Cheesecake, The Rolling Pin

Nuit raved about The Rolling Pin’s cheesecake, calling it “everything I like — cheesecake, pumpkin, candied pecan, caramel.” Anthony said, “It’s very familiar … probably the most classic thing on the table.” Both agreed it was a definite standout. 1970 Avenue Rd., $35

Anthony’s Winner: Pumpkin Spice Tres Leches, D’Amo

Anthony was thrilled with the tres leches, calling it “one of my favourite desserts of all time” and praising its soft, soaked texture and perfect colour. Nuit loved how well it was made and evenly soaked through. 2269 Kingston Rd., $14

Pumpkin Cinnamon Kream Bomb, Kream Dessert

Anthony called the Kream Bomb “really good, nice and crispy,” and Nuit noted the cream could use a pinch of salt. She wanted more pumpkin punch but still enjoyed the smooth, savoury finish. 526 Yonge St., $6.50

Pumpkin Spice Custard Tart, Paris Baguette

Nuit said Paris Baguette’s tarts didn’t pack much pumpkin or spice but would probably be a hit with kids. Anthony called them “slightly overly sweet” and a bit overcooked, though he liked the mellow sweetness and soft custard. 4841 Yonge St., North York, $8.99

Pumpkin Spice Cupcake, Sullivan & Bleeker

Nuit felt the cupcakes had “way too much spice … like a little numbing” but loved the cream cheese frosting, calling it “perfect.” Anthony agreed, adding, “It tastes like someone just threw a pumpkin item on the menu without much thought. 142 Martin Ross Ave., $4

Pumpkin Spice Bundt Cake, Butter Baker

Nuit called Butter Baker’s bundt cake “so cosy,” and Anthony thought it looked “stunning.” Up close, though, the icing was dry, and both agreed the cake itself could have been moister, even if the concept was solid. 140 Amber St., Markham, $54

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies, Sweetcultura

Anthony said Sweetcultura’s cookies “could have been more pumpkiny, more chocolate, salt, of course.” Nuit noted the pumpkin added a subtle savouriness, with colour and texture perfect for the season. Both agreed they were soft and well-made. 245 Eglinton Ave. E., $4.95

Pumpkin Pie Doughnut, Bloomers

Anthony was impressed with Bloomers vegan doughnut, saying it had “nice flavour and was good looking,” enjoying its soft, filled centre. Nuit said the pumpkin was subtle but well-balanced, a playful twist on a classic. 715 Queen St., W., $17.40/four