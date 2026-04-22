Everything you need to know about Toronto’s massive, (almost) sold-out BagelFest

With Toronto’s first BagelFest set to take place this weekend, it got me thinking about how the city has shaped the global bagel scene. We clearly love our bagels. Ticket sales have blown past expectations and, unless the weather cooperates enough to spill crowds into the outdoor space at Henderson Brewery, the festival is effectively sold out. Henderson already plays host to some of the city’s more niche food festivals, including the wildly popular Picklefest. For a debut event, BagelFest has pulled together a lineup that reads like a who’s who of the city’s best bagel spots.

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But where does Toronto land on the global bagel map? When people talk great bagel cities, it’s usually New York, Montreal, maybe Miami, L.A., Tel Aviv. Not Toronto. I’d argue it belongs on that list—maybe even at the top. Yes, that’s the claim: Toronto might be the best bagel city on the planet. Bold? Sure. But hear me out.

I think the trouble is that there’s no defining style of bagel that Toronto is known for. Instead what makes us great is the sheer variety of bagels that can be found here. Looking for a Montreal style bagel? We got you. Just try to find a Montreal style bagel in NYC. It’s not that easy. Maybe impossible. But in Toronto? The Montreal-style bagels you’ll find here might just rival the best coming out of Montreal. Craving a New York-style bagel instead? Spots like Primrose and Bagel World come impressively close. People routinely line up for Primrose’s sandwiches, stacked and styled in that classic New York fashion.

And if you’re after something you won’t find anywhere else, Gryfes’ light, airy, challah-style bagels feel distinctly Toronto—I haven’t come across anything quite like them anywhere else. What A Bagel, meanwhile, offers a softer, lighter style, with locations across the GTA.

Yes, when it comes to bagels, Toronto is one of the greats—maybe even the greatest place to find the perfect bagel, whatever your preference. I’ve been a bagel obsessive my whole life. I eat one almost every day, and I’m not picky—I love them all.

Back in high school, I spent Sunday mornings delivering bagels to hundreds of homes—Daiter’s cream cheese, homemade egg salad, the works. We called it Bagel Brunch Deliveries. The lineup featured some of the same names that still define the city’s bagel scene today, like Gryfes and Kristapsons smoked salmon—both of which, I’m happy to report, will be at this weekend’s festival.

BagelFest takes over Henderson Brewery (128A Sterling Rd) this Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More info and tickets at BagelFest.ca.