Is the everything bagel the new chocolate chip? Craig’s Cookies drops savoury sammies in Toronto

Toronto’s “Cookie King” is getting experimental this March, and the city is doing what it does best — lining up. Craig’s Cookies has officially tapped into our collective childhood nostalgia with a savoury twist that proves the “everything bagel” trend is far from over.

From now until March 17, Craig Robinson and his team at Craig’s Cookies are serving up a limited-edition “Cookie Sammie” collection. While Craig’s is famous for stuffing chocolate chip dough with Pop-Tarts and Mars bars, this new drop moves into the sandwich space, layering iconic fillings between two decadent cookies.

The headliner is the Everything Bagel Sammie: smooth, delicate cream cheese sandwiched between cookies seasoned with savoury everything bagel spice. It’s the “everything you never knew you needed” for those who find standard treats too sugary. It follows in the footsteps of Toronto’s other cult-favourite savoury hit: Ruru Baked’s Everything Bagel ice cream.

If you prefer to stay on the sweet side of the fence, Craig’s cookies are generously offering two other nostalgic contenders. The PB & J, which is a childhood classic reimagined with sweet-tart raspberry jam nestled between two rich peanut butter cookies. Last is the ChocoVanilla, which is definitely for the purists — fluffy vanilla frosting sandwiched between two decadent chocolate cookies.

Pike, who learned to bake with his mom in St. John’s, Newfoundland, in the ’80s, says these “Sammies” are about the nostalgia of that first bite. Just remember: these sandwiches disappear from all Toronto Craig’s Cookies locations and online after St. Patrick’s Day. But we’re sure Craig’s will be baking up something even more delicious.