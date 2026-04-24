Everyone in is lining up at Little Pebbles for the $8 viral dessert taking over Toronto

If your TikTok algorithm has been an endless stream of warm, melt-in-your-mouth cookies being scooped straight out of the pan and piled high into cups, then consider this your sign: Toronto finally has one of its own.

The viral “cookie scoop” has officially landed in the city, and it’s coming out of Little Pebbles, the tiny Baldwin Street bakery in Kensington Market that’s now giving Torontonians a chance to take part in one of the internet’s most indulgent dessert trends.

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Blink and you’ll miss it. Hidden at 160 Baldwin St, Little Pebbles has dominated that corner since opening in 2016. Known for their delicate, detail-driven baking that draws from both Japanese and French traditions, they’re about to break all their rules for you. In a space that reflects the same restraint: minimal, all-white, with just a Mount Fuji poster breaking up the calm, they’re ready to bring a new energy to the bakery.

The “cookie scoop” is exactly what it sounds like. Imagine a large, deep-dish cookie that’s just shy of fully baked: crisp around the edges, molten through the centre, and soft enough to scoop straight into a cup. It’s a cross between a skillet cookie and cookie dough, designed to be messy, and torn apart by a spoon.

The cookie world has been heading here for years — from Levain-style cookies to edible dough to over-the-top chains—but it’s always felt just shy of what we actually wanted. Instead of ordering a finished dessert, you build it yourself. t starts with a warm, scoopable cookie, then shifts into something closer to an ice cream counter, loaded with toppings. chocolate sauce, fresh strawberries, or viral combos like pistachio and chocolate — even a Dubai-inspired mix with crunchy kunafa-style textures. Add-ons like crisp feuilletine bring contrast, turning each cup into a fully custom dessert.

At around $7 to $8 with toppings, it’s a shockingly affordable indulgence for something that feels over-the-top. And judging by the steady stream of people spilling in off Baldwin Street, Toronto is more than ready to grab a spoon.