Chef Julie Hyde is leaving Restaurant 20 Victoria

Chef Julie Hyde, the talent behind Toronto’s Michelin-starred 20 Victoria, will be leaving the restaurant at the end of the year.

In an Instagram post, the restaurant’s owner Chis White celebrated Hyde’s impact.“Julie made 20 Victoria what it is. Her vision, dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence defined our culinary identity,” he said.

Hyde’s departure marks the end of an era for the 20-seat restaurant in the financial district. Michelin first recognized 20 Victoria in its 2023 Guide, noting Hyde’s “pristine seafood and refined sauce work” and highlighting her as the only female chef leading a Michelin-starred restaurant in Toronto. The restaurant retained its star in 2024 and 2025.

20 Victoria has long been known for its focused, seasonal tasting menus, featuring dishes like Iberico pork chop with bagna verde sauce, scallop and endive and rhubarb-strawberry jam and white chocolate pâte à choux. Wines and pairings are carefully curated, while the dimly lit dining room and minimalist décor create a quietly elegant experience.

Longtime diners and fellow industry professionals have been sharing their admiration for Hyde as she prepares to leave 20 Victoria. Grey Garden’s Jen Agg wrote, “I have enjoyed Julie’s food so much!” while another diner added, “We are so lucky to have enjoyed your magic for so long! You will be missed.”

In their farewell message, the restaurant invited diners to enjoy Hyde’s “Victoria lap” this October through December — a last chance to experience her signature dishes before she moves on to her next project. While Hyde prepares for what’s next, the team at 20 Victoria promises new directions for the restaurant, building on the legacy she helped create.