Celebrity chef Jamie Kennedy and friends are cooking up brunch for a cause in Toronto

If you love a good brunch, as well as supporting life-changing medical research, you’ll want to check out this ultimate brunch fundraiser coming to Toronto next month. Porridge for Parkinson’s Toronto returns on Sun, Nov 9, 2025, at 11 am at the Evergreen Brick Works, with local chefs and businesses serving up a brunch-forward feast.

The event was founded in Vancouver in 2001 by the late Marg Meikle, a CBC radio host who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at 43. Since her symptoms were least active in the morning, she started a low-key breakfast at her home to raise money for Parkinson’s research. The Toronto brunch launched in 2007 and has run every two years since, now surpassing $2.2 million raised for research!

This year’s program features an elegant brunch party, a silent auction, and special guest speakers, including boxing coaches Martin Szajer and Chris Cook. There will also be live music: the popular jazz quintet Fifth Element Jazz returns, with the event hosted by fashion icon Jeanne Beker.

For the brunch portion of the event, look out for familiar culinary names cooking behind the scenes. Founding chefs Jamie Kennedy and Joanne Yolles remain closely tied to the event, and despite the event’s name, chefs will serve far more than porridge.

Primrose Bagel owner Sam Davis called Porridge for Parkinson’s “one of the most special events in Toronto,” recently teasing an open-faced lox-and-cream-cheese bagel with capers, red onion, olive oil, dill and salt and pepper for this year’s spread.

Other amazing chefs and businesses taking part include Romi’s, Walt Hospitality, Chef Anthony Rose, and Nut Bar.

Proceeds will support world-class Parkinson’s research at the Edmond J. Safra Program in Parkinson’s Disease, based at the Krembil Brain Institute, Toronto Western Hospital (UHN). Funds will go toward UHN’s movement disorders training and research. This is especially important, as the centre is one of the largest in North America, serving over 10,000 patients each year (and is recognized as a Parkinson’s Foundation Center of Excellence).

Porridge for Parkinson’s Toronto takes place Sun, Nov 9, 2025, 11 am, at Evergreen Brick Works, 550 Bayview Ave. Tickets are priced at $200. Follow @porridgeforparkinsons for updates.