Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is bringing his burger chain to town with a flagship location in Toronto

Bobby’s Burgers is coming to Canada. The restaurant brand, owned by professional chef and Food Network star Bobby Flay, just made a deal to open 65 restaurants across the country over the next several years, with its Canadian flagship location in Toronto.

Flay calls the move “a major milestone,” adding that The Falcon Capital Group, the brand’s Canadian business partner, brings proven expertise in brand development and retail franchising, making them the ideal group to bring his signature handcrafted burgers, fries and milkshakes to Canada.

“I look forward to working with the accomplished team at Falcon Capital and watching our brand grow across Canada,” Flay said in a statement.

Apparently, Chef Flay’s fav meal at Bobby’s Burgers is the Bacon Crunchburger, made with American cheese, potato chips and Bobby’s sauce. He pairs it with made-from-scratch buttermilk onion rings and a pistachio spoon-bending milkshake.

The Canadian expansion of the burger joint will be spearheaded by entrepreneur and franchise executive Jim Gormley, who’ll lead the initiative alongside the Falcon Capital Group.

“The quality and flavo[u]r of Bobby’s menu are unmatched, and we’re excited to bring this exceptional premium burger experience to Canadian consumers while also providing this unique franchise opportunity to Canadian entrepreneurs,” Gormley said in a statement. “We share Bobby Flay’s commitment to culinary excellence and operational support.”

We don’t have an official opening date as yet, but the group is currently exploring real estate options throughout the GTA (they’re especially focusing on spots within downtown Toronto for the flagship restaurant!)

Bobby’s Burgers has nine locations open in the US, with several more up for development, including the expansion into Canada. Their famous burgers are made with certified Angus beef, grilled medium or well done, and served on a brioche bun. Customers can also substitute a grilled chicken breast or veggie patty for most of their burgers.

You can read more about the expansion here, and be sure to keep an eye on Streets of Toronto for further updates!