Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with these must-try mooncakes in Toronto

Tonight, the full moon will light up the sky in honour of the Mid-Autumn Festival! This harvest festival, also known as the Moon Festival or Mooncake Festival, is all about celebrating abundance, family and tradition. Across Toronto, eateries are unveiling their most delicious takes on the mooncake, from classic versions to Dubai Chocolate-inspired riffs. If you’re planning to celebrate with friends and family (or just want to treat yourself), here are five spots across the city serving up some of the most delicious mooncakes.

1. Daan Go Cake Lab

Daan Go is the place to go if you’re looking for mooncakes with playful flavours and meticulous technique. This year’s boxed sets feature both modern takes on traditional baked styles (think White Lotus Seed with Salted Egg, Houjicha and a Daan Go-style Five-Nut) and chilled, snow-skin options like Houjicha Black Sesame, Jasmine White Peach, Mango Cheesecake and Salted Egg Yolk. Even if the sets sell out online, you’ll likely find single mooncakes in classic flavours or snow-skin specials (like Dubai Chocolate and Pineapple Cheesecake) at stores, so it’s worth checking in person for a last-minute treat! Sets are $50-$55, and singles are around $12-$13. Various locations, including downtown (241 Spadina Ave.)

2. Bake Code

This Modern Euro-Asian bakery offers delicious Mooncake gift sets and flavours tailored to different palates. The contemporary Mooncake Gift Set of 6 ($60) includes Matcha Red Bean (Molten Egg Yolk), Taro (Molten Egg Yolk), Black Sesame (Molten Egg Yolk), Original White Lotus (Molten Egg Yolk), a Double Salted Egg (custard paste, salted yolk, baked salted-egg crumbs) and a tasty Chocolate Wafer (red velvet custard with Kit Kat!). The spot also sells single mooncakes ($10) and doubles ($19). Various locations: 3250 Midland Ave | 21 Famous Ave | 4910 Yonge St | 9255 Woodbine Ave.

3. Patisserie Gateau

This French-inspired Chinese bakery serves handmade mooncakes available in-store. This is perfect if you want to hand-pick boxes or buy a few individual cakes alongside delicious buns and pastries! Available at their shops at Centrepoint Mall and First Markham Place.

4. Yu Seafood

This upscale Chinese restaurant is known for its Cantonese dining and savoury dim sum, but offers a celebratory layer each fall with premium petite mooncakes and a special mid-autumn festival menu! This year, the Yorkdale location is offering a six-piece petite mooncake box for $78 (flavours include Molten Crusted Salted Egg Yolk, Matcha, Red Bean), available through Oct 6, alongside the holiday dining menu. It’s a one-stop option if you want to book dinner and pick up mooncakes on the way out! Yorkdale Mall, 3401 Dufferin St, Unit 601A.

5. Saint Germain Bakery

Head to Saint Germain for handcrafted mooncakes with a touch of modern elegance. Choose from classic flavours to festive favourites, like the Winter Melon & Olive Nuts Mooncake (it’s lighter and more balanced, providing a refined alternative to lotus paste), single salted yolk with white lotus seed paste mooncakes, and double-yolk white lotus seed paste mooncakes. Perfect to munch on if you want something classic (but special) that you can grab on the go. Better yet, bring home a treat (or two) for your loved ones! Multiple locations around Toronto, including the Eaton Centre.