Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Toronto’s best churro hybrids

Cinco de Mayo is basically an excuse to eat your weight in cinnamon sugar. To help you choose wisely, chefs Nuit Regular and Anthony Rose tackled Toronto’s fried dough hybrids. From cheesecake to mochi spirals, these treats aren’t a churro-ble mistake.

Anthony’s Winner: Cheesy Does-it

“I’m not usually a sweets person,” Anthony admitted, but this cheesecake actually hit the spot. Both chefs loved the creamy, high-quality filling, and Nuit said she’d love a bit more crunch in the crust. Pancho’s Bakery, 214 Augusta Ave., Churro Cheesecake, $60

Nuit’s Winner: Flake News

Nuit was obsessed with how light the layers were and thought the sweetness was spot on. Both chefs loved the dulce de leche drizzle, though they definitely thought more was needed. Cafe 295, 295 The West Mall, Etobicoke, Churro Cruffin, $6.95

Batter Up

Both chefs were genuinely shocked by how much homemade custard was packed inside the waffle. Nuit let out a happy laugh after the first bite, and Anthony was surprised by how much he liked the sweetness. Craque [de] Créme, 1360 Bathurst St., Mini Churro Liege Waffles, $10

Dough-mestic Bliss

“I love stuffed cookies,” Nuit said, and she definitely dug the flavours here. Anthony wasn’t as convinced — he found it a bit too sweet and overpowering for his taste. Bocados Bakeshop, 923 Queen St. W., Snickerdoodle Dulce de Leche Churro Grand Cookie, $6.40

Nacho Average

The reaction to the churro chips was a bit of a mixed bag. Anthony admitted he’s just “not a chip person” and felt they were a little plain. Nuit enjoyed the crunch and said they’re definitely something she’d order again. Blanco Cantina, 384 Bloor St. W., Churro Chips, $5

Bouncy Bites

The chefs loved the bouncy, chewy mochi texture, though Anthony did admit he missed the classic churro crunch. Nuit was a huge fan, though, calling it a total must-order for anyone looking to try something a little different. Mochi Mochi, 210 Augusta Ave., Mochi Churro $5

Ring Leader

When Anthony spotted these cinnamon doughnuts from Cops, he was immediately reminded of the Tiny Tom’s carnival treats. Nuit loved the flavour and found them soft and fluffy, and she lamented the fact that she wouldn’t be able to eat just one. Cops, 445 Adelaide St., Cinnamon Sugar Doughnuts, $14/twelve.