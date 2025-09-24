Bartenders straight from Florence are bringing an Italian cocktail revolution to Toronto

Toronto’s bar scene is about to go full aperitivo. From Oct. 6–12, 2025, the Italian Trade Agency will launch the city’s first-ever Italian Cocktail Revolution! This week-long celebration will showcase Italy’s finest spirits, bartending craft and cocktail culture across 10 of Toronto’s top cocktail bars.

“This first edition of the Italian Cocktail Revolution brings together 10 of Italy’s finest spirits producers with 10 of Toronto’s top mixologists, creating signature cocktails that showcase Italian spirits,” Carlo Angelo Bocchi, the Italian trade commissioner for Canada, said in a statement, adding that Canada is one of the most advanced and highly regulated markets for spirits. “With this event, we want to give professionals and consumers an experience that celebrates the excellence and versatility of Made in Italy.”

The revolution kicks off on Oct. 6 with the Italian Spirits in Cocktails masterclass, led by award-winning Canadian mixologist James Grant, alongside Toronto bartenders Gianluca Passuello (Bar Compton) and Nick Kennedy (Civil Liberties). In this session, participants will learn what makes Italian spirits unique and exciting in the cocktail world. The class covers everything from techniques and history to flavour profiles, culminating in a guided tasting of premium Italian spirits from the participating producers! The event takes place at 1 p.m., Fairmont Royal York, Confederation Rooms 5 & 6, Main Mezzanine Level.

On Oct. 7, participants can check out the Italian Bartending in the Modern Age Masterclass, led by the head bartender of Locale Firenze, which was ranked among the World’s 50 Best Bars in 2025. This session dives into the evolution of modern Italian cocktail culture! Participants will explore innovative ways to incorporate Italian spirits in contemporary cocktails, and will have an inside look at Locale Firenze’s acclaimed bar program. This event takes place at 1 p.m., Fairmont Royal York, Confederation Rooms 5 & 6, Main Mezzanine Level.

Following the launch, from Oct. 7–12, Toronto’s top bars will participate in Italian Cocktail Week. Participating bars will feature bespoke Italian-inspired cocktail menus and immersive speakeasy-style experiences, allowing guests to experience the artistry and craftsmanship behind iconic Italian spirits! Each bar will highlight one premium Italian spirit in a signature cocktail, including Bar Mordecai (Nonino), Mother (Crucolo), Library Bar (Favignana Gin), No Vacancy (Caffo), Civil Works (Cocchi), Crybaby (Luxardo), Cocktail Bar (Compagnia dei Caraibi), Gift Shop (Poli), Vinoteca Pompette (Rupes) and Clockwork (Varnelli).

