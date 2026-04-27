Aritzia’s new Toronto cafe comes with a triple-chocolate Prime Seafood Palace sundae

Toronto’s latest fashion-food crossover has landed at Eaton Centre (and seriously, what better way to shop than with a bit of chocolate)? Aritzia’s newly expanded boutique at Toronto’s biggest downtown mall now includes an A-OK Café, which is the brand’s in-house coffee shop, and the Toronto debut arrives with a collab featuring a limited-time chocolate cake sundae inspired by Prime Seafood Palace!

The catch is that the sundae is only available from Monday, April 27 to Sunday, May 3.

So, stop by, shop around, and maybe take a few Instagram snaps in front of the store’s Giant Bag, featuring artwork by Gregory Crewdson! And pick up some merch, too. Aritzia has also partnered with Prime Seafood Palace on limited-edition Sweatfleece styles for the opening, like cream-toned zip jackets, tees and crewnecks. You’ll also find Toronto-inspired bag charms (gifted with purchases of $200 or more from April 27 to April 29, while supplies last, so consider it a souvenir!).

And the sundae collab is totally on brand. If you haven’t heard, Prime Seafood Palace is backed by actor-restaurateur Matty Matheson and Toronto chef Coulson Armstrong (aka the Season 12 winner of Top Chef Canada). The restaurant is a local hangout for celebs and is known for its tightly curated mix of seafood, grilled meats and standout vegetable dishes, so customers can expect the chocolate cake sundae to also be extra posh.

And judging by the Instagram comments, customers are all for it. “Limited edition merch and a new A-OK Cafe? Say less,” one user said. Others are already calling it “everything,” describing it as “heavenly,” and begging that this collab goes on longer. “Please make this permanent.”

Catch the Prime Seafood Palace x A-OK Chocolate Cake Sundae collab at Aritzia’s Eaton Centre location (220 Yonge St.) from April 27 to May 3. Follow @aritzia for more details.