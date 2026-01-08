Another Matty Matheson restaurant is closing in Toronto — two months after Bar Clams

Toronto’s restaurant churn has been relentless lately, but this one will sting for anyone craving a downtown bánh mì fix and also another blow for Matty Matheson.

Cà Phê Rang, chef Rang Nguyen and Matty Matheson’s Vietnamese spot at 147 Spadina Ave, will close on Jan 24, 2026, according to a post on the restaurant’s Instagram page. This marks the second Matheson-linked restaurant to shut down in a short span, following the recent closure of Bar Clams on Dundas West.

“With a heavy heart and immense gratitude, we’re sharing that Cà Phê Rang will be closing on January 24th, 2026, as our lease comes to an end and a new tenant takes over our beloved space,” the post states, adding that, for the past four years, the space has been their “home”, and a spot to share delicious meals with loved ones.

“We’re incredibly proud of what we built here, and endlessly thankful to everyone who supported us along the way.

“To our guests: thank you for the memories, the conversations, the bowls of phở shared, and the love you showed us. It truly means everything. We love you Toronto.

“And to our superstar team: thank you for your care, your heart, and your dedication.”

Staff are inviting Torontonians to join them for a farewell meal, one last coffee, and a celebratory goodbye.

“Chef Rang’s love for sharing beautiful food is forever!!” The post ends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cà Phê Rang (@capherangrules)

Cà Phê Rang opened in 2021 and quickly became a go-to near Spadina and Queen for Vietnamese comfort food, especially warm phở and bánh mì. Its closure lands less than three months after Bar Clams served its last meal.

Bar Clams was an East Coast-inspired diner that opened on Dundas West in late 2024, and was Matheson’s nostalgic love letter to Maritime flavours, inspired by his grandfather’s Blue Goose restaurant! It shut down in November, less than a year after opening (it’s listed as permanently closed on Google, and its OpenTable page no longer accepts reservations).

Even with the recent restaurant closures, Matheson has a lot on his plate: The Iron Cow Public House just opened last month at Hamilton’s new TD Coliseum, and Netflix just scooped up the rights to his wild YouTube cooking show Just A Dash.