An iconic 40-year-old Montreal diner just opened its first Toronto location

A long-running Montreal diner known for its classic comfort food and huge portions has just opened a Toronto outpost in North York. Spano’s is a family-owned spot that has been serving customers in Montreal for more than 40 years, and its new location at Keele and Lawrence brings the diner’s second-ever location to Toronto, along with old-school diner vibes and a menu stacked with smoked meat, loaded pizzas and massive sandwiches packed with toppings!

For your first order, the Spano Special Submarine is a good place to start: it’s filled with steak, pepperoni, fresh veggies, Spano’s sub dressing and premium Saputo cheese. If you’re in a burger mood, the Ninja Burger is topped with bacon and served with fries and coleslaw, and for an even more indulgent option, the Spano Burger is dressed with sautéed mushrooms and tangy mayo.

Pizza is a huge draw here. Try the All Dressed Pizza with pepperoni, mushrooms and green peppers or the Special Spano Pizza topped with Montreal smoked meat (it’s smoked for hours and slow-cooked the right way)!

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Or go all in with the Meat Lover Pizza, which piles on pepperoni, smoked meat, sausage, bacon and ground beef. Spano’s uses fresh ingredients and makes its dishes from scratch on site.

On the Greek side of the menu, the juicy chicken souvlaki platter is a restaurant fave, and comes with rice, fries and salad, while the chicken souvlaki pita, pork souvlaki pita and gyro pita are served with onions, tomatoes and homemade tzatziki.

It’s definitely worth a visit if you’re into old-school comfort food and a super-filling meal, so grab some friends and family and make a night of it!

Spano’s is located in North York at 1 Hafis Rd., near Keele and Lawrence.