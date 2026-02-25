After hosting U2 and The Rolling Stones, this downtown Toronto restaurant is saying goodbye

One of downtown Toronto’s longest-running Japanese restaurants is preparing to say goodbye. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Nami Restaurant announced that it’s closing after “well over 40 years in business.”

Nami has been serving authentic Japanese food since 1984 and has been a fixture on Adelaide St E for generations of office workers and date-night regulars.

In its closure message, Nami thanked its “many guests and loyal staff” and reflected on just how many life moments have unfolded inside its dining rooms, like “countless first dates, birthdays, Bay Street power lunches,” as well as office parties and every celebration in between.

“We welcomed the Japanese Royal Family in our Tatami Room, as well as Hollywood, music and sports royalty – from Meg Ryan, Russell Crowe, Meryl Streep, Carrie Fisher, Billie D Williams, Pat Morita, Jean Claude Van Damme and many, many others, to U2, The Rolling Stones, Whitney Houston, to Hideki Matsui, Endoh Tsubasa, Yusei Kikuchi, and catered for the LA Angels and Lakers,” the post reads.

For plenty of diners, though, Nami’s name is practically synonymous with one dish: sushi pizza! The restaurant says it was invented by chef Kaoru Ohsada in the 1980s and is now considered a must-try Toronto (if not Canadian) dish.

Nami was originally designed by famed architect Raymond Moriyama (who also designed the Ontario Science Centre and the Toronto Reference Library), so walking into the restaurant is like arriving in Kyoto, with kimono-clad servers and private booths.

Apart from the innovation of the sushi pizza, Nami is known for its traditional Japanese menu, with black cod, wagyu steaks and sukiyaki among the guest faves.

“Nami’s chefs served up the finest sushi and sashimi at the Sushi Bar or else expertly grilled seafood and steaks at the Robata Bar (the only one of its kind in Toronto as far as we know, and which has been a favourite of Toronto chefs over the years),” the post states. “Thank you, Toronto, for supporting us and loving us over the years. We were proud to have been a downtown Toronto landmark– with our iconic blue wave out front and Samurai greeting you at the door.”

The restaurant didn’t share a reason for the closure, but the news has surprised and saddened longtime diners who’ve treated the spot as a special-occasion standby for decades.

“I am so sad to hear you are closing. I am also happy I ate there during winterlicious. After having many occasions in the back room over the years I appreciate the hospitality over the years. Toronto will miss you and i hope you reopen soon!” One Instagram user wrote, while another summed up the shock all of us are feeling. “This is a big surprise. I never thought Nami is going to close. All of our family members will miss Nami[.] All the best to everyone who supported Nami Japanese Restaurant.”

Even though the restaurant is closing, Nami says its legacy will live on with a new product and merch line, including T-shirts, tote bags, postcards, and cool items like a Nami Cookbook and the first-ever Nami Sushi Pizza Maker! The restaurant is directing fans to its website for more details.

In the meantime, guests are invited to send Nami their pictures and stories, sign the guestbook and drop by for a final meal before March 7, 2026.