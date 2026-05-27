A massive cake picnic is coming to Toronto’s Woodbine Beach next month

We all know that summer is all about picnics, but this June, a one-of-a-kind outdoor spread in Toronto’s east end will allow you to forgo the usual sandwiches and fruit trays and dig right into dessert! The Toronto Cake Picnic is hosted by Muslim Girls Toronto and Sugarush Desserts, and will bring guests together at Woodbine Beach Park for a blissful afternoon of homemade cakes and sweet treats.

The concept is very demure, very mindful: every guest brings a cake, adds it to the picnic table, and everyone gets to sample from the collective lineup! So, it’s perfect whether you’re an experienced baker with a three-layer showstopper or a homebody whipping up something fun to share; the afternoon is really all about creativity and community.

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There are a few important rules. Every guest must bring a cake in order to attend, and cakes must be halal. Guests are responsible for bringing their own cake, and all cakes must be set up by 3:30 p.m. at the latest. Organizers will professionally print each cake’s name and ingredient card for display, giving the picnic table a bakery-style feel while helping guests know what they’re sampling (this also helps if anyone has allergies).

Tickets include a bottled coffee drink, the park permit and reserved picnic setup, snacks, picnic essentials, seating, and even a cake box so guests can take slices home! Early bird cake picnic passes are priced at $30 plus fees, while regular passes are $35 plus fees.

The event will run rain or shine, since it’s being held under a covered park shelter outside!

The Toronto Cake Picnic will take place on Sunday, June 14, 2026, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Woodbine Beach Park, 1675 Lake Shore Blvd E, Toronto. Follow @sugarushdesserts_ for more info or get your (non-refundable and non-transferable) cake passes here.