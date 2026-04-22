A 9-year-old cookie mogul is taking over Craig’s Cookies this week

World Book Day takes place on April 23 this year, and Toronto is getting an especially sweet crossover to celebrate it. Craig’s Cookies has announced that 9-year-old cookie entrepreneur Sam (aka Sam Cooks Eat More Cookies) will take over the counter at its Church Street location this Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. The duo will also go live on Instagram from 12:50 to 1 p.m.⁠!

“Join us in supporting the next generation of dreamers, readers, and changemakers,” Craig’s Cookies wrote in a recent Instagram post, adding that portions of proceeds from every “Sam’s Pick” sold will support the Toronto Public Library Foundation⁠.

Customers are encouraged to drop in, meet Sam and donate a gently used book in support of a collaboration that shows how something small can make a big impact. The foundation says donations will help amplify the library’s programs, services and community spaces. Bonus: anyone who brings a gently used book will get 15 per cent off samcooks.ca!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Craig’s Cookies (@craigscookies)

If you’re not familiar with Sam, he’s not even 10, but already has his own cookie brand to his name! “Sam Cooks” is a North York-based cookie business near Yorkdale that offers fresh homemade cookies by Sam, with delivery or pickup available.

Its lineup includes flavours like Birthday Cake (a Funfetti sugar cookie with colourful sprinkles), the Oreo Chunkster, loaded with Oreo chunks and cookies & cream, the “Reddy” red velvet cookie stuffed with white chocolate chips and the OG classic chocolate chip cookie.

Craig’s Cookies was launched as a side hustle by Craig Pike in 2013 (he literally started it to pay his phone bill). It has since grown from one Parkdale location to 24 spots across Canada, with a current cookie roster that runs from classic chocolate chip to earthy lemon matcha cookies packed with white chocolate chips and sweet-and-savoury tahini-infused sesame snap cookies. Even though Pike is now a veteran in the cookie business, Sam will be sharing his best cookie advice with Craig this Thursday!

The Craig’s Cookies x Sam Cooks Eat More Cookies crossover takes place Thursday, April 23, at Craig’s Cookies, 483 Church St, near Church and Wellesley. Follow @craigscookies for more info.