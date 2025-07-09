9 delish new foodie finds and local faves at The Well this summer

Wellington Market’s swanky food hall at The Well opened just over a year ago, and now the final 20,000 sq. ft. of dining and experiential space has recently been unveiled! The market now spans 70,000 sq. ft., and with over 50 merchants to choose from, visitors can unwind after work, meet up with friends, and, of course, sample all the delicious food and drink options.

This summer, nine new vendors will make the space complete! Here’s what to look out for in July:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by burgersTO (@burgersto)

BEAR co-founders Aki Erenberg and Ricardo Barrientos will open their second location of this popular sandwich shop at The Well, offering a similar menu to the original hangout (including locally sourced ingredients). This is one of the most hyped Toronto restaurants opening this summer! (Opens July 14).

This is Canada’s largest cannabis retailer, and will be the outlet’s third retail store in Ontario. Shop for edibles, accessories and more. (Now open).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by thecarverysandwichshop (@thecarverysandwichshop)

Savour classic English roast meals, rolls, fresh-toasted sandwiches and seasonal salads. The spot originated from New Zealand, so you know the food will be delicious. (Now open).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chen Chen’s Nashville Hot Chicken (@chenchenshotchicken)

Perfect spot for delicious Southern comfort food! The chicken is certified halal from Ontario’s Sargent Farms and is available to order in five different heat levels. Or try their fixins’ and shareables, like mac n’ cheese, creamy potato salad and sweet chilli cauliflower. (Now open).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAO KANG Toronto (@kaokangtoronto)

This Southern Thai restaurant was launched by the team behind the Michelin Guide-recognized Kao Kang! This location serves bold and vibrant Thai dishes, from stir-fried favourites to flavorful curries and Southern Thai specialties. (Now open).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PANDA PANCAKES (@pandapancakestoronto)

Gather the fam and head over for breakfast! Panda serves small, fluffy pancakes that have a light and spongy texture. Try both their savoury and sweet varieties. (Now open).

And in August…

A new concept from the team behind Taline

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taline Restaurant (@talineto)

Though details remain under wraps, we do know this new project from the Yacoubian brothers — the owners and chefs behind Michelin-recognized Armenian restaurant Taline — will be delicious and worth a try.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Mountain Village (@bluemtnvillage)

Come here for some of the cheesiest comfort food in the city! They have 12 signature sandwiches, everything from grilled cheese to a Southbase chicken sandwich, topped with ancho chipotle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lili (@lilifoods.toronto)

This chef-driven kitchen serves sustainably sourced proteins and signature bowls. Try their popular Harvest Bowl, filled with roasted chicken, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, mushrooms and more!